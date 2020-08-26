Tua Tagovailoa has another big practice as he goes for three in a row
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is trying to get some momentum after his second straight on-fire practice.
On Tuesday, Tua Tagovailoa had another really good session in camp that led one local beat writer to claim he was on fire. Can he make it three?
The Miami Dolphins are in session today and all eyes will once again be on the young quarterback who is starting to turn heads. Two days ago, Tagovailoa had his best practice in this early camp, and yesterday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post said he was on fire once again.
This is good news and coming from Schad, it can be believed. Schad rarely if ever sensationalizes what he sees on the field.
Tagovailoa may be moving up in the QB ranks soon if this continues. He apparently is getting more rep work but the Dolphins will not release a depth chart and the media is not allowed to Tweet or mention what the depth charts appear to be on the field through the reps being taken.
Today, Tua will go for the third day of consistency, and Miami fans are chomping at the bits to see him play and pass their own eye-ball test. They will probably have to wait a while for that to happen given the current lack of pre-season game and the inevitable likelihood that Ryan Fitzpatrick starts the season. The question is will Tua be the third quarterback or the primary back-up? Will the Dolphins carry all three into the season or will they try and trade Rosen?
For his part, Rosen is doing everything he is being asked to do and continues to improve as well.