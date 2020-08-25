Josh Rosen keeping positive despite Dolphins future with Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ future is Tua Tagovailoa but Josh Rosen is doing what he can in case he is needed.
When the Miami Dolphins made a trade for Josh Rosen, it seemed like a pretty good risk vs. reward situation but now, fans are not so sure.
Enter the 2020 off-season. Enter COVID. Enter Tua Tagovailoa. Enter Chan Gailey.
Everything in front of Josh Rosen is something that is entering into his life with the potential to push him back. Keep him down and keep him from being an NFL starting quarterback. Just don’t tell Rosen that.
Rosen has impressed the local media with his positive vibes during a recent media call. He is not giving up and in fact, is working harder than he has in his football career. He believes that he will be ready and hopes that someday, he will get that chance to show the changes he has made.
It’s not going to be easy. Rosen won’t have a lot of suitors for a trade and that’s fine because he isn’t asking the Dolphins to give him one. He wants to compete. He wants to learn from Chan Gailey’s experience and listen to what Ryan Fitzpatrick is filling his head with.
These are his comments from that same conference call. He is staying upbeat because he wants to get better. Rosen admits that there are mistakes still being made but he said that he looked himself in the mirror after his benching against Washington last year and told himself that he needs to find out what he needs to do to become the player he wants to.
He isn’t getting discouraged with taking fewer reps, especially after two really good days by Tagovailoa, a kid he says he knows well dating back to high-school. Rosen admits he does not know what the future will hold for him in Miami but he is preparing nonetheless to do what he can to get better. If he does, he could be the premium back-up that the Dolphins can have behind Tua, or he will show off his work when he is given the chance and finds a team that wants him to be their starter.
For now, he is just keeping his head where it needs to be and doing what the coaches need him to do.