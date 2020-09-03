Final Miami Dolphins offensive line 53 man roster predictions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offensive line has been retooled but will this unit be better?
When the Miami Dolphins cut down to 53 on Saturday, there may be more offensive lineman than normal given new NFL rules for active players.
The NFL will allow extra dressed players for games this year but two of them must be an offensive lineman and as such, it is possible that we see more lineman being kept on the roster. If that is the case, it is a good thing because the Dolphins have some young players that will make cuts difficult.
Guaranteed
Ted Karras
The free-agent acquisition from New England is expected to be the leader on the offensive line. He will pretty much be surrounded by young players without a lot of experience. While he will call line assignments, he will also have to mentor and teach.
Solomon Kindley
Kindley has been impressive in camp and very well could start at right guard. His chief competition has been Calhoun but Kindley seems to have a leg up.
Ereck Flowers
Flowers was given a nice size contract this off-season and was the top offensive lineman added last March. He played well in Washington after switching to guard from tackle. Miami needs him to use his experience to get better and help get the rookies up to speed as well.
Robert Hunt
Hunt has had some bad practices but the Dolphins have seen him show signs of improvement. They are not going to release the 2nd round pick after one training camp.
Austin Jackson
He was the Dolphins 2nd first-round pick and they are not releasing him this season or next.
Jesse Davis
Davis is the only Miami Dolphins offensive lineman that has been here prior to the 2019 season. That is not a good thing for the Dolphins. Davis can play guard and tackle and it will be interesting to see where the Dolphins put him to start the season. Will he start at right tackle or at guard? Next week the Dolphins will release their depth chart so we will have a much better idea of where he will be.
A good bet
Michael Dieter
Dieter may not be the day one starter at guard. Ereck Flowers will take on that role and Solomon Kindley will likely hold down the right side if he can beat out Jesse Davis. Dieter will see reps though. He should signs of improvement towards the end of last year but he is still developing.
Danny Isidora
Isidora was traded from the Vikings to the Dolphins last year and he gives the team quality depth at guard and should make the roster this year.
Julien Davenport
Davenport came to Miami in the Laremy Tunsil trade. He has a lot of potential and is still growing. The Dolphins would be smart to keep him around to see where that development goes.
Shaq Calhoun
Calhoun played well enough last season to start on a bad line but this year he will compete with others for that job and he needs to get better but he has the experience now and is getting better. Miami isn’t going to cut him loose just yet.
Could go either way
Keaton Sutherland
Two things are going in Sutherland’s favor, age, and the fact that Miami doesn’t have another center behind him. That bodes well for Sutherland even though Jesse Davis has taken some reps at the position. He could be a player that is released and brought back to the practice squad.
Likely cut
Jonathan Hubbard
The numbers are just not there for the Dolphins to carry the rookie on the final 53 man roster and as a result, he should be released by could see his time extended on the practice squad which would do well for his development.
Adam Pankey
Even though Pankey has three years in the NFL, he still isn’t making the progress yet to warrant taking another player’s position on the roster.
Predictions
This one is tough. Karras, Kindley, Hunt, Jackson, Davis, and Flowers should all be locks. I can’t imagine the Dolphins keeping 10 linemen let alone 11 which means there are three more spots up for grabs if they go with 9. I would guess that Michael Dieter will get a spot and Shaq Calhoun as well. I believe that Danny Isidora will get the final spot at nine but I think the Dolphins will bring back several players to the practice squad.
Surprise cut? If there was going to be a big surprise, my guess would be Michael Dieter as he still has to develop and the Dolphins added more guards. If Dieter can slide over to center, his value would increase but I don’t think he gets released for that reason.
Final offensive predictions: 3 – QBs, 5 – RBs, 4 – TE’s, 5 – WRs, 9 offensive lineman
Special teams
Blake Ferguson – LS, Jason Sanders – K, Matt Haack – P will all make the roster making it a combined 29 players of the 53 man roster leaving 24 roster spots for the defense.