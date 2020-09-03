Predicting the Miami Dolphins WR’s group isn’t entirely hard
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins skill positions are pretty easy to predict this year but WR may be the toughest.
On Saturday, if not before, the Miami Dolphins will pare down their roster to the league-mandated 53 and WR is not going to be an easy prediction.
The Dolphins reportedly released both Charles Rogers and Ricardo Louis which would leave them nine receivers on the roster. They will likely carry five or six maximum and could look to the free-agent market after Saturday’s releases so this could and should be a fluid position throughout the upcoming weekend.
Guaranteed
Parker has not practiced most of this week but it has been reported that he is expected to play in week one. There is no question that Parker makes the roster after his season last year and Miami is expecting him to have a better season in 2020.
He signed an extension last year but that didn’t guarantee him a roster spot this year but he has played well in practice and the Dolphins may finally figure out how to use him. He should benefit from the absences of Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson.
Preston Williams
If it is possible, Williams has looked better this year than his short stint last season before the injury. He could seriously be one of the Dolphins’ best players by the end of the 2020 season and is starting to gain some fantasy football attention as well.
Very close but not guaranteed
Ford should make the roster this year and it would be deserving. Hopefully his back and forth with the practice squad, active roster, and free agency ends this year. He should see considerable fieldwork with Wilson and Hurns opting out of the season.
Mack Hollins
Hollins has made an impression on the coaching staff and it is not just him impressive afro hairdo that got him noticed. A longshot to make the team, Hollins could be in play for actual playing time this year if he can make the roster but his competition is Kirk Merritt and that is going to be a close race.
Kirk Merritt
Merritt is on the fence and there is no guarantee that he will be on the roster. Miami could try and sneak him on to the practice squad and honestly, I think they try and do just that.
Out
Andy Jones, Gary Jennings, and Matt Cole
There simply are not enough roster spots for the receivers. Without pre-season games, it is harder to evaluate players.
Final predictions
Parker, Grant, Williams, Ford, and Hollins
I think Miami will carry five on Saturday but I would keep an eye on the free-agent market as I think they will want a sixth.
Current roster totals: QB – 3, RB – 5, TE – 4, WR – 5 for a total of 17 offensive players.