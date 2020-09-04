Fantasy Football and the Miami Dolphins
With the return of NFL and Miami Dolphins football comes the return of fantasy football.
Like many fans, fantasy sports often provides us with an escape when our team(s) struggle on the field. The bragging rights we get over our friends is also a bonus. With that being said, what will the impact be for the 2020 Miami Dolphins?
Starting with quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Tua Tagovailoa both present intriguing options at quarterback for your fantasy needs. Although nothing is official, it is presumed by some that Fitzpatrick will be the starter for the start of the season. Although, Fitzpatrick looks to be starting based on his familiarity with Chan Gailey’s offense he is worth looking at the matchups and having him on the bench. Against the Patriots, he has 3,444 with 21 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 13 career games.
Of course his last game in New England he threw for 320 yards and a touchdown. I would look at him as an option for the Dolphins game against the Jaguars. Although he has not played against the Jaguars since 2015, he is 5-3 with 1600 yards five touchdowns, and three interceptions. As for Tua, the big question is when he will start his first game. So other than being on a watchlist would be a wise move for him. With the uncertainty of when he would actually start the biggest question.
Running backs also provide in some cases a great point total from a fantasy standpoint and can often win or lose games. With Jordan Howard and Matt Breida looking to be a two-headed monster for opposing defenses, it will be interesting to see if the offense rides the hot hand so to speak. While both Howard and Breida have played well when they are paired in a backfield with another back, Howard has shown the ability to break the 1000 yard barrier rushing.
While both will do well, my concern ( and I hope they play well from the start of the first game) is the offensive line and how quickly and well they will gel and protect. On that note at least, Christian Wilkins has said that both Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley have been doing well in camp.
Wide receivers and tight ends are the most likely to garner the most weekly starts. DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki both had break out seasons in 2019 and should be looking to build off those seasons much to the happiness of Dolphins fans and fantasy football players alike. Parker had his best season by far in 2019 with 1200 yards and nine touchdowns.
Gesicki was equally impressive in his season posting a career-best 570 yards and scoring the first five touchdowns of his NFL career. Both players should also benefit from the new offense from offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. Preston Williams is definitely worth a late-round pick as he was a pleasant surprise in 2019 before his injury. In the eight games he played in, he tallied 428 yards and 3 touchdowns. He is looking recovered from his injury as well and word out of camp is that he is looking to pick up where he left off.
The defense is poised to be much improved over last season. The team addressed this side of the ball in both free agency and the past draft. The defensive unit could be beneficial to have as a backup to start the season. For those that play in leagues with defensive players selected, Xavien Howard, Byron Jones could be solid picks as well as rookie Noah Igbinoghene, who did have a solid camp.
Hope this gives everyone some food for thought as they prepare for the start of fantasy football as well as the return of football.