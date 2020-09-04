Miami Dolphins set to release Josh Rosen according to reports
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have thrown in the towel on Josh Rosen as reports emerge of his impending release.
When Josh Rosen became a Miami Dolphins quarterback last year, there was a thought he could be the future but instead, it was a mistake.
Perhaps you are reading this tonight, perhaps you didn’t see this on social media, or perhaps you are reading it over coffee on your Saturday morning, either way, Rosen’s release is a bit of surprise but at the same time, a bit of a shock.
On Friday there were reports that Rosen was potentially on the trade block and then Brian Flores confirmed they were taking calls for the QB but in the end, it appears that Miami didn’t get any offers of value and have opted to allow Rosen to choose his own destination.
Miami paid a steep price for the former first-round pick in 2018. They sent Arizona a 2nd round pick in 2019’s draft and a 5th round pick in last April’s draft. Now they will have received nothing in return sans a few games starting and a back-up.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Rosen will hit free agency unexpectedly. The Dolphins drafted their future franchise QB in Tua Tagovailoa but there are still questions as to why Miami wouldn’t keep Rosen around and allow him to potentially be Tagovailoa’s back-up in 2021. Now it could mean that Ryan Fitzpatrick plays another year backing up the future of the team.
Miami also looked at QB Jake Ruddock today, working him out with other potential additions. It would be surprising if Ruddock was signed. The team has not made the move official and we will certainly discuss this more on Saturday if and when it does become so and also how this plays into the long list of failures that Miami has made for QB’s in round 2.