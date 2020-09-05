Miami Dolphins 2020 cuts are getting an early Saturday start
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2020 cuts are starting early ahead of the league deadline.
The Miami Dolphins 2020 cuts are coming in quickly on this Saturday morning and some of the releases are mild surprises but there are more to come.
On the heels of the Josh Rosen release, the Dolphins have begun slashing their roster early Saturday morning. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says the Dolphins have only five roster moves left to make to reach the 53.
The Herald beat writers have been busy this morning as they seem to be the source for all of the releases thus far. Here are the players they are reporting to have been released so far. The Dolphins won’t announce any releases until later today, officially.
Players we thought would make the team
TE Chris Myarick
The Dolphins are going to enter the season with three tight-ends and I expect that to change by the end of tomorrow. Miami will likely add another off waivers at some point but I also would not be surprised to see Myarick added to the practice squad (PS).
G Danny Isidora
G Shaq Calhoun
I’m actually surprised about the Calhoun release as I thought he would make the team and develop. I expect him to be added to the PS.
QB Josh Rosen
You can read our Josh Rosen news on his release and our reactions, by clicking his name and clicking here.
CB Ken Webster
Players we predicted would be cut
CB Breon Borders
DT Brandin Bryant
TE Nate Wieting
WR Matt Cole
OT Jonathan Hubbard
DB Nate Brooks
WR Andy Jones
WR Kirk Merritt
I would be very surprised if Merritt doesn’t find a spot on the Dolphins PS.
DE Tyshun Render
G Keaton Sutherland
Sutherland is another player that I believe will be brought back to the PS.
RB Salvon Ahmed
S Nate Holley
DE/LB Trent Harris
Trent Harris is probably going to bounce back and forth with the team this year either on the PS or via street adds unless he lands somewhere else. He is going to be an injury signing so I don’t think we have heard the last about him.