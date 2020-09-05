Fansided
Phin Phanatic

Miami Dolphins 2020 cuts are getting an early Saturday start

By Brian Miller

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Shaq Calhoun #62 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Shaq Calhoun #62 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

The Miami Dolphins 2020 cuts are starting early ahead of the league deadline.

The Miami Dolphins 2020 cuts are coming in quickly on this Saturday morning and some of the releases are mild surprises but there are more to come.

On the heels of the Josh Rosen release, the Dolphins have begun slashing their roster early Saturday morning. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says the Dolphins have only five roster moves left to make to reach the 53.

The Herald beat writers have been busy this morning as they seem to be the source for all of the releases thus far. Here are the players they are reporting to have been released so far. The Dolphins won’t announce any releases until later today, officially.

Players we thought would make the team

TE Chris Myarick

The Dolphins are going to enter the season with three tight-ends and I expect that to change by the end of tomorrow. Miami will likely add another off waivers at some point but I also would not be surprised to see Myarick added to the practice squad (PS).

G Danny Isidora

G Shaq Calhoun

I’m actually surprised about the Calhoun release as I thought he would make the team and develop. I expect him to be added to the PS.

QB Josh Rosen

You can read our Josh Rosen news on his release and our reactions, by clicking his name and clicking here.

CB Ken Webster

Players we predicted would be cut

CB Breon Borders

DT Brandin Bryant

TE Nate Wieting

WR Matt Cole

OT Jonathan Hubbard

DB Nate Brooks

WR Andy Jones

WR Kirk Merritt

I would be very surprised if Merritt doesn’t find a spot on the Dolphins PS.

DE Tyshun Render

G Keaton Sutherland

Sutherland is another player that I believe will be brought back to the PS.

RB Salvon Ahmed

S Nate Holley

DE/LB Trent Harris

Trent Harris is probably going to bounce back and forth with the team this year either on the PS or via street adds unless he lands somewhere else. He is going to be an injury signing so I don’t think we have heard the last about him.

Home/Dolphins News