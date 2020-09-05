Miami Dolphins like Cardinals couldn’t give Josh Rosen the shot he needed

QB Josh Rosen will be going on his eighth offensive coordinator since 2015:



🏈2020, Miami: Chan Gailey with Dolphins

🏈2019, Miami: Chad O’Shea

🏈2018, Arizona: Mike McCoy and Byron Leftwich

🏈2017, UCLA: Jedd Fisch

🏈2016, UCLA: Kennedy Polamalu

🏈2015, UCLA: Noel Mazzone