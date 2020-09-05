Miami Dolphins like Cardinals couldn’t give Josh Rosen the shot he needed
By Brian Miller
The road to the NFL wasn’t a hard one for Josh Rosen but once he got there, it all changed.
Josh Rosen is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins or at least will not be by the end of the day but the question is how much of it was his fault?
It was pointed out by Adam Schefter on Twitter that Josh Rosen has had eight offensive coordinators since 2015. Even seasoned veterans can often struggle with that much turnover. Both Chad Henne and Ryan Tannehill started their NFL careers with new OC the first few seasons.
For Josh Rosen, he also went through three head coaches in three seasons as well.
Rosen, like 98% of rookies need time to adjust at the NFL level. Rosen hasn’t been given that time and while he already labeled a bust, the reality is, he really wasn’t given much to work with.
Rosen took over a really bad Cardinals offense and then, they got rid of their coaching staff after one season and tossed the QB to Miami. Rosen joined the Dolphins in the middle of the largest franchise overall in the team’s history. A team that saw Ryan Fitzpatrick lead the team in rushing.
Rosen was given three games with little talent and a horrible offensive line to prove that he could be the guy. There was no way he could.
I’m not making excuses for Rosen. Despite the fact that he had improved, reportedly, during camp this year, there was no way he would ever be anything more than a back-up to Tua Tagovailoa and frankly, he should have a chance to decide where he will play.
That being said, Rosen will only be a back-up to whatever team he signs with now. Rosters are set and Rosen may replace a team’s back-up but barring injury, he will be just that. And after this season is over, he very well may get released and sign somewhere else.
Rosen’s future in the NFL is not clear. Teams no longer want to develop a quarterback long-term. They want production right away and Rosen isn’t going to give that to anyone.
The release of Rosen shouldn’t really be a big surprise considering where he fell on the team’s depth chart but you still have to wonder what he may have become had he not been thrown into the job with the Cardinals and Dolphins but instead, given time to develop with more consistent coaching.
We may actually never know the answer to that question.