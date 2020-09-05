Three players the Miami Dolphins could have had other than Josh Rosen
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins trade for Josh Rosen is now officially a bust but it could have been better.
When the Miami Dolphins opted to trade down with the Saints in the 2019 draft, it was a good trade for Miami but it ended poorly.
Miami received a 2nd round pick later in round two of the 2019 draft and they received a 2nd round pick in the 2020 draft. The 2nd round pick has turned into DT Raekwon Davis who Brian Flores seems to love and reportedly is playing better than the other rookies, but it was the Josh Rosen trade that really made the deal suck.
Rosen would have been released by the Cardinals had the Dolphins not gotten duped into trading for him. It was a trade that Miami believes was right at that time but the Dolphins didn’t give him time to develop, something we have been saying since news broke of his release.
Mulligan
If the Dolphins could do it all over again, maybe they make the smarter move and let the Cardinals keep the QB and maybe add him later off the street when he was released. Here are three players that the Dolphins could have drafted instead of trading for Rosen.
Miami would trade the 62nd pick in round two for Rosen and the Cardinals used that selection on WR Andy Isabella.
D.K. Metcalf
So far, Metcalf is developing well with the Seahawks. The wide out posted 900 yards receiving in 2019 with seven touchdowns. He was taken two spots after where Miami would have picked. Miami may not have needed receivers but Metcalf would have been a nice addition.
Chase Winovich
Winovich played very well in his rookie season with the Patriots. He was drafted 77th overall in the 3rd round but there was a lot of talk that Miami was high on him in that draft. He was taken one pick ahead of the Dolphins who drafted Michael Dieter with the 78th pick. Winovich would have been a nice addition to the Dolphins defense.
David Montgomery
Chicago got a lot of work out of this 3rd round running back who was drafted 73rd overall. Montgomery rushed for just under 900 yards and added a little over 100 receiving yards. The Dolphins? Well they traded Kenyan Drake and roled with an ineffective Kalen Ballage. This year they added two new runningbacks in Matt Breida and Jordan Howard but Montgomery could have solved some of their RB issues.