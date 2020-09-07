Miami Dolphins didn’t want Josh Rosen at all as he signs with Bucs
By Brian Miller
Josh Rosen is not only not on the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster, he is long gone from the team.
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins officially released Josh Rosen, and surprisingly, he cleared waivers on Sunday making him a free agent.
Clearly, the Dolphins didn’t want Josh Rosen as they could have signed him to their practice squad which would have at least given the team a little more time to let him develop before phoning in a really bad trade.
Instead, the Dolphins cut the bait and let him go. On Sunday, Rosen signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as a member of the team’s practice squad. Let that sink in about how much the Dolphins valued Josh Rosen.
After sending two draft picks to the Cardinal only a year ago, the Dolphins felt they had seen enough and were willing to eat his salary and not return him to the team. Instead, the Dolphins added Jake Ruddock who has been with the team previously and has worked out twice with the team the last three weeks. Ruddock is the only QB on the Dolphins 2020 practice squad team.
As for Rosen, he is taking the $1,800 a week paycheck to learn behind Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians. It is a big fall for a player that once told NFL media that 9 teams would regret not drafting him in 2018. He was drafted 10th overall by the Cardinals but of course, after a poor first year the Cardinals changed head coaches and Rosen was gone.
The chapter of Josh Rosen and the Miami Dolphins is now closed and the team has moved on. Rosen could simply disappear into the NFL world of former players who busted out of the league or maybe he finds continuity and eventually makes it in the league.