Breaking down the Miami Dolphins 2020 practice squad of 16 players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2020 practice squad has been filled as the season nears.
Ahead of next weeks’ opening weekend, the Miami Dolphins 2020 practice squad is filled. Miami will open against the Patriots next Sunday.
NFL rules allow for six additional practice squad players thanks to the unprecedented COVID health situation. The Dolphins were able to make some roster cuts knowing they could get many of those players back into the fold. In addition, new rules allow teams to move PS players to the 53 man roster for two games without having to sign them to a 53 man roster contract.
Wide Receiver
The Dolphins are keeping two receivers on the PS. Matt Cole and Kirk Merritt. Merritt, an undrafted rookie did good in camp but faced a big uphill challenge to make the 53.
Tight end
Not surprisingly, Chris Myarick was added after being released on Saturday. The Dolphins kept three TEs.
Offensive line
Jonathan Hubbard is the only offensive lineman to return. This is a bit odd given the fact that Miami can increase their gameday roster size by having at least eight offensive linemen active. That two-person addition led some to believe that Miami would carry a couple of extra linemen on the PS. Shaq Calhoun who started last year was not brought back to the team after he was claimed off waiver by the Bengals.
Guard Durval Queiroz Neto is a practice squad exemption as part of the NFL’s international development initiative.
QB
The Dolphins did indeed finally sign Jake Ruddock to the team. He will run with the PS. Coincidentally, Josh Rosen who went unclaimed after his release signed with the Buccaneers to their PS.
RB
Salvon Ahmen was the only runner brought back but that isn’t surprising considering the Dolphins kept most of their RB roster intact on the 53.
Safety
Nate Holley and Brian Cole showed enough in camp to warrant more development on the PS. These are smart moves but also both could eventually be replaced as more NFL teams release players after week one.
Linebacker
Kylan Johnson was added to the PS. The Dallas, Tx, native and former Florida Gator will need to develop to remain on the squad but his camp was good enough to open the coach’s eyes to his potential.
Defensive end and tackle
Nick Cole, Tyshun Render, Benito Jones, all made the PS. Jones was signed after the draft in April and appeared to be a player that would have been drafted in round six or seven. He some upside and potential that needs to be developed but he could eventually give the Dolphins some depth along the defensive line.
Cornerback
Three players made the PS at the corner position, most notably Ken Webster who has playing experience but missed most of last year to injury. I had him penciled in as making the 53 man roster. Tae Hayes is also returning to continue his development and he too has some nice upside. Javaris Davis rounds out the list.
The Dolphins will continue to watch the waiver wire as teams made moves to add PS players. Veterans who will receive guaranteed salaries if on a teams 53 man roster opening weekend will also start to get signed after week one when their contracts for the year are not guaranteed. In other words, the Dolphins roster will remain fluid.