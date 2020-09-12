The last time the Miami Dolphins face Cam Newton was not good
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have faced Cam Newton in the past and it wasn’t a good outcome.
When the Miami Dolphins take the field on Sunday, tomorrow, Cam Newton will be their opposing QB, and history against him has not been fun.
The history between the Carolina Panthers is not a deep one but Miami has faced Cam Newton twice since the Panthers came into the league and the Dolphins lost both of those games including their last meeting.
Of course, the Dolphins are not playing the Panthers on Sunday they are playing the Patriots but the QB is still the same and his mobility could give the Dolphins defense trouble. If we go look at the previous attempts to beat him we can see why his so dangerous.
In 2013, the Dolphins faced Newton for the first time. Newton ran for one touchdown, a five-yard scamper and threw for another one as the Panthers beat Miami 20-16. On the day, Newton passed for 174 yards and added an interception. He ran seven times for 51 yards. Newton was in his 3rd NFL season at the time.
In 2017, the Dolphins faced him again and were blown out 45-21. Newton turned in a far better performance this time around. But to be fair to Miami, they were starting Jay Cutler.
Newton completed 21 of 35 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Newton was showboating most of the second half as the lead increased. He added 95 yards on five rushing attempts with the longest a 69 yard run out of the pocket. He also wasn’t sacked.
The Panthers were a much better team that year and the Dolphins, well they had Adam Gase calling the shots and we all know how screwed up that season was from the start.
This time around, the Dolphins are better on paper than that squad was in 2017. Newton wore out his place in Carolina due to his inconsistency at quarterback but he is hoping that the change in venue will help return to his once league MVP form. The Patriots are as well.
It is unclear what kind of offense the Patriots will run this year but they have an effective offensive line and now a mobile QB, something they didn’t have with Tom Brady. Of course that also comes with a problem. Newton’s release is not that quick and he tends to pull the ball down early and take off.
The Dolphins will have to keep a defender on him as a shadow so that he can’t beat them with his legs, if they can do that, Newton will be forced to beat them through the air and with Byron Jones and Xavien Howard on the outside, it could be tough.