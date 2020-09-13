Miami Dolphins first half is over and it wasn’t pretty on offense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense could have used some pre-season work because they don’t look good.
After one half of football, the Miami Dolphins are down by four to the New England Patriots because their offense can’t get out of the way.
The tale of today’s game thus far has been Miami’s quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick who already has two interceptions. Luckily, the Dolphins haven’t been hurt by either one. The first ended with a punt and the 2nd, a missed field goal to end the half.
Regardless, Fitzpatrick looks old. His throwing motion looks like he has a shoulder injury where he appears to be pushing the ball rather than actually throwing it. He has had a couple of decent throws but honestly, they were better catches by the receivers. Fitzpatrick hasn’t had a lot of pressure on him either.
Defensively the Dolphins got off to a horrible start allowing the Patriots to run all over the place. They couldn’t contain Sony Michel and they let Cam Newton control the line of scrimmage with option running. The first drive ended in a field goal and the second drive ended with a five-yard touchdown by Newton.
After that second series, the Dolphins defense stepped up and Christian Wilkins was starting to really pick up his game towards the end of the first half. He had a pass deflected and a sack. The Dolphins defensive changes are working and as a result the Dolphins remain in a position to sneak out a win.
For the most part, it’s a sloppy game on both sides but that is to be expected as this is the first time either team has faced anyone other than the other side of their own team.
Trending up as the game progressed, Myles Gaskin has seen a lot of work today and has looked good at times. Matt Breida hasn’t been used enough but has made some good plays when he has had the ball. DeVante Parker is picking up where he left off last season. Defensively, Jerome Baker is making plays and Wilkins is stepping up and looking really good.
Trending down would obviously be Ryan Fitzpatrick. Jordan Howard started but couldn’t do much with the ball against the very good Patriot defense.