Miami Dolphins bid for a win comes up short late as they drop to 0-2
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins couldn’t get it done again today as they drop to 0-2 to open the season.
It took the Miami Dolphins the entire game to finally cave to the Buffalo Bills in front of a decreased crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.
There are a lot of holes on the Miami Dolphins offense and defense and it is because of those holes that the Dolphins are 0-2 to start the season. Last weekend, they couldn’t stop the Patriots running game and this week, they couldn’t stop the Bills passing game.
In the end, Miami lost a game they were in a position to win because of their coverage team.
The Dolphins started the 2nd half down by seven when Chan Gailey finally realized that a backup linebacker was covering TE Mike Gesicki. Gesicki exploded in the 2nd half. He finished the day with over 100 yards receiving on eight catches but two of those came in the first half.
Miami drove the field throughout the second half but they couldn’t punch it in from a yard out on four consecutive tries and after Preston Williams dropped a touchdown on 4th down, the Bills were handed the ball back. It would be the last defensive stand Miami would make.
The Dolphins kept the Bills from moving the ball and on the next series took the lead with a touchdown drive that culminated with Jordan Howard over the goalline. Miami would kick the ball back to Buffalo who wasted no time exploiting the Dolphins weak secondary.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Xavien Howard dropped an interception and a few plays later the Bills were back on top with a bomb from Josh Allen. Allen threw 35 times completing 24 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills added another 100 yards on the ground. At least they held Allen to only 18 yards rushing on four carries.
If there is good news to speak about, Mike Gesicki continues to be very impressive and Myles Gaskin had a far better game this week than he did a week ago. Gaskin rushed seven times for 46 yards and added 6 receptions for 36 yards but he ran with conviction.
The Dolphins offensive line did well too but the receivers were not able to get separation much of the game against a really good defensive secondary.
Tomorrow, the media will talk about how Ryan Fitzpatrick played well and his stats don’t show it but he was as good as Dolphins fans should expect. He is up and down and inconsistent and while he could have a great drive one series, he falls flat the next. He finished with 328 yards and two touchdowns.