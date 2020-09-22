QB Review: Ryan Fitzpatrick improved significantly in loss to Buffalo
By Nick Belotto
The Ryan Fitzpatrick of last week and the one we saw on Sunday seem like they are completely different people.
After a weak performance last week against the New England Patriots, Ryan Fitzpatrick bounced back in the week 2 loss to Buffalo.
Against New England, Fitzpatrick looked rusty, throwing three interceptions and not really orchestrating enough quality drives. On Sunday against Buffalo, he completely switched gears to the tune of 328 yards and 2 touchdowns (all stats courtesy of ESPN.com).
Fitzpatrick looked more like Fitz-magic on Sunday, putting together quality drives that kept the Dolphins in a game that the defense desperately tried to throw away for the team. Time and again, Fitzpatrick was forced to throw the ball into tight windows and rely on his receivers to make plays. His receivers responded, helping Fitzpatrick keep the offense running.
He played aggressively as usual but didn’t turn the ball over this week, which was important to keep the game close.
His ball placement was great and he seemed to be un-rattled by this heavily touted Buffalo defense. While he only took 3 sacks on the day, Buffalo’s defense did a good job pressuring the veteran who shrugged those defenders off and continued to play well.
Many were discussing the possibility of Tua Tagovailoa’s time in Miami being expedited a bit after Fitzpatrick’s disappointing play in New England. On Sunday, Fitzpatrick silenced a number of his doubters proving that he still has a lot to give to this team. He should be the starter going forward, or until he can no longer play at this high of a level.
Week 2 Grade: A