Miami Dolphins need to force Mike Gesicki down opponents throats
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins used Mike Gesicki in the right way but now they need to do it again.
There is no denying that the Miami Dolphins can find success with Mike Gesicki but they have to actually use him in every way possible.
Mike Gesicki could become the Dolphins best TE in team history but for some reason, I don’t see Chan Gailey using him enough to warrant that distinction. For some reason, I see Gailey using Gesicki’s presence as a decoy option rather than an actual option.
Call me pessimistic but I’m also a realist and I have seen good talent at the position go to waste because the OCs don’t know how to use them consistently. Last week, Gesicki had one of his best career games and that would lead me to think that Gailey would continue to use him like he did last week. I’m just not sure he will.
There is something that keeps telling me that Gailey is hoping the Jaguars will gameplan to stop Gesicki and that his gameplan today will be to feature someone else while the Jaguars focus on Gesicki. This may or may not happen but as you know, the Dolphins have done this in the past.
What Miami needs to do is keep feeding Gesicki the ball like the Chiefs do with Travis Kelce. Everyone knows he is a featured part of that offense but no one can stop him. It opens up other areas of the team’s offensive unit. Miami has a player that could become that good, but he needs to consistently get the ball in his hands.
If I were Gailey, I would force teams to take him out of the gameplan. Force my offense to find someone else to go to which wouldn’t be a problem given the talent at skill positions, which by the way are also not being used to the best of their abilities.
Gesicki is really good and on the cusp of being a great football player and every time his number is called, he makes plays. Call his number. Often.