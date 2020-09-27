NFL games to watch with the Miami Dolphins not playing on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The NFL is in full-swing today but the Miami Dolphins are not playing so what do you want to watch?
After the Miami Dolphins beat the Jaguars on Thursday night, it left our Sunday open whatever games we want to watch.
Raiders and Patriots – The Patriots will host the Raiders who knocked off the Saints last Monday night. The Raiders are much improved and held the Saints in check the entire game.
The Patriots are still finding out what type of team they are going to be this year with Cam Newton and came one play away from beating the Seahawks in Seattle last week. This should be a pretty good game and the Raiders have a shot if they can move the ball against the Patriots stout defense.
Texans at Steelers – The Texans enter this week’s game 0-2 and the Steelers are playing far better than they were last year. With the Dolphins owning both the first and second-round picks of the Texans, the Dolphins have a particularly high interest in the outcome of this game.
Rams at Bills – The Bills are 2-0 and atop the AFC East. The Dolphins are one game behind them. The math is very simple. The Rams have an improving offense and a defense that is somewhere between last year’s trainwreck and their 2018 team that was in the top of the league.
Afternoon, Sunday, and Monday games:
Jets at Colts – Frankly there isn’t much interest in this game but another poor outing by the Jets and we get to see all the hate being flung at Adam Gase. That’s another press conference worth viewing.
Buccaneers at Broncos – Tom Brady heads to the Mile High City and will face a tough defense but aside from that defensive unit, the Broncos don’t have much with their starting QB out.
Packers at Saints – Aaron Rodgers vs. Drew Brees is always a big game but we are literally watching Drew Brees’ game shrink in front of our eyes. Brees is a HOF QB but through two weeks, his arm is showing signs of slowing down. Rodgers on the other hand isn’t have the four TD games that he used to have every week but he has on already this year.
Chiefs and Ravens – Few games on MNF are worth staying up for when the Dolphins are not playing. This is probably must-see television with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson going head to head.
Not only is this game a potential AFC Championship preview but this early season contest could be a late-season tie-breaker between the two clubs for home-field advantage.