Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle: 5 questions about the Seahawks
The Miami Dolphins will host the Seattle Seahawks this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium.
We went behind the lines to talk about the Miami Dolphins match-up with the Seattle Seahawks because we had some questions needing to be answered.
Earlier this week we talked with Lee Vowell of 12thmanrising.com in an effort to learn a bit about an out-of-conference opponent and we managed to dig into this week’s game in the process.
Russell Wilson is making a strong case for league MVP and is coming off an explosive game on Sunday. How do you stop him?
Good question. The funny thing was Wilson wasn’t perfect in week three as he threw several balls short of open receivers but still threw five touchdowns. The biggest difference this year compared to the last few years is the quality of the skill position players around Wilson. D.K. Metcalf has blossomed in his second season (though he made a stupid play against the Cowboys on a sure touchdown reception) and is a very difficult matchup because of his size, speed and strength. Tyler Lockett is still Seattle’s best receiver because he is fast and consistent. Chris Carson is good and his backup is Carlos Hyde. And the tight end group is solid. Wilson has always been great but this year he has a compliment of good players to work with.
I don’t think there is a good answer to how one stops Wilson this season. The blocking has been good and his receivers help make up for any minor mistakes he has. If he’s on, it’s tough for a defense.
With Carson out this week who will step up to take his place and are you confident in his ability to handle the load?
Carson might still play as he suffered a minor knee sprain but Seattle usually takes caution in possibly rushing a player back. If this was a pivotal game, Carson would have a decent chance of playing but it isn’t. Therefore, Carlos Hyde who has been OK in limited time with Seattle this year, but did run for 1,000 yards last year with the Texans, is a capable backup and can do some of the same things as Carson. He just isn’t as strong or fast. That said, Carson does seem to get banged up every year, probably because he is a physical back. Seattle has limited him this year, though. If not for a somewhat dirty play by the Cowboys Trysten Hill, Carson is probably playing in week four.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
The Seahawks defense is not playing as good as they have in years past, is there a reason? Does it concern you seeing high scoring games?
I think the NFL has more high-scoring games this season overall because there were no preseason games. Young players had no chance to get reps against experienced NFL players so experienced NFL quarterbacks are having great years. That is a good thing for Seattle because they have Russell Wilson. But Seattle’s defense struggles are still present. A lot of it might be that defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. simply isn’t very good at his job. Norton, Jr.’s defense isn’t without talent but there never seems to be a consistent game plan from week to week, and Norton, Jr. doesn’t always put his players in the best positions to succeed. I don’t think Seattle’s defense will be anywhere nearly as good as it was from 2012 to 2016 until the Seahawks replace Norton, Jr.
The other reason that Seattle has given up so many yards and been involved in high scoring games might be that Seattle has faced three good quarterbacks and have had leads in the second half. Seattle has always under Pete Carroll let opposing teams pick up chunk yards between the 20s when Seattle has a lead. It’s maddening to 12s but Seattle is also 58-0 under Carroll when leading by 4 or more points at halftime. So, the strategy seems to work.
Traveling across the country is never easy and the humidity in Miami can be tough to deal with. Is there anything that worries you about this game or this Dolphins roster?
If there is truly such a thing as a trap game then this is it for the Seahawks. Miami can throw the ball well enough and Seattle is likely to be playing some guys who are a bit off with injuries. Maybe Quinton Dunbar comes back this week after missing the Dallas game but the cornerback has been dealing with a knee issue. If he can’t play, Tre Flowers will, and Flowers just looks like he has no confidence currently. The Seahawks also might be without Jamal Adams and Marquise Blair is already out for the year so the safety group might be really thin against the Dolphins. The humidity and east coast time (Seattle has done well on the east coast lately) don’t concern me so much, but Miami’s ability to throw and Seattle’s inability to cover very well do.
YOU CAN READ MY ANSWERS: Visit 12thManRising.com for my answers to their questions.
In your opinion, what do the Seahawks have to do to beat Miami? What is your prediction for the game?
Seattle has done something this year differently than recent seasons and that starts well offensively and get ahead. The defense hasn’t played well enough to stop other teams so if the Seattle offense doesn’t score early Seattle will be in trouble. If Miami gets up by halftime they will gain confidence and I am not sure Seattle’s defense is good enough to limit Miami in the second half to allow Seattle to come back. But the Seahawks offensive weapons surrounding Wilson should be good enough to win the game, but Miami will score quite a bit. I think Seattle wins 34-30.