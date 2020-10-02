Miami Dolphins could use the Heat’s youth blueprint to build the team
The Miami Dolphins would be smart to follow the youth movements of the Heat and Marlins for success.
For the Miami Dolphins to win in a COVID-19 riddled season, they must follow the blueprint laid by the Heat, the Marlins, South Beach and its history.
When you talk about Miami three thoughts pop up; sunny beaches, warm weather, and retirement. The idea that Miami is a hotspot for retirement-aged adults isn’t far fetched or even incorrect, but South Beach is similarly one of the most vibrant areas for young adults and teens. This framework is not only put in place by the city itself, but a model that has propelled its sports teams in the year 2020.
The Miami Dolphins in 2020 are currently sitting at a 1-2 win-loss record and are looking at facing the scorching-hot Seattle Seahawks in a game that many pundits are forecasting to be a loss for the Dolphins. However, a slow start may not be an issue for the Dolphins, but it could end up being a solution.
Take the Miami Marlins and the Miami Heat for example.
The Marlins, a basement-dweller of a baseball team with years of nothing but bad teams for 17-years and nothing to show for a shiny new stadium with no fans, made the playoffs in 2020.
Yes, this is an expanded field. Yes, the season was cut short. Nonetheless, the Marlins made it and are primed to show the league why they made it.
The Marlins started the season hot, but then it all looked for naught as the team dealt with a rash of COVID-19 positives and were forced to stop play. As the active roster went out, the Marlins were forced to play with a bunch of young nobodys to carry them.
These nobody’s made names for themselves and are now looking to make noise in the playoffs.
"According to Stastia, the Marlins average age is 28 years old, thanks to having much older players on the top of the roster for experience. However the team is led by its youth movement featuring seven rookies in their current playoff roster."
After 6-years without much playoff success, the Miami Heat are set in battle against the Los Angeles Lakers for a chance at the Larry O’Brian NBA Finals trophy.
The Heat weren’t supposed to be here, but thanks to phenomenal play by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and many other key contributors, the Heat made it this far.
The Heat were by far the best team in the Eastern Conference, even as a fifth seed, and are set to show why they earned the right to be named the best team in the east.
What exactly can the Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, and Miami culture teach the Miami Dolphins? Simple, the fact that youth wins.
The Miami Marlins are led by their rotation of 24-year-old pitchers Sandy Alcantra and Pablo Lopez, and 21-year-old rookie Sixto Sanchez. The Heat were pushed into the finals thanks to major performances by 23-year-old Adebayo, 20-year old rookie Herro, 24-year-old Robinson and 25-year old Kendrick Nunn When the lights came on these young players stood out for their teams and did not let their age hold them back.
What does all this mean for the Dolphins? Trust. In. Your. Young. Players
After an offseason spent throwing money at their problems, the Dolphins drafted 11 new players. These 11 players, not accounting for UDFA or the trade acquiring Lynn Bowden from the Oakland Raiders, was cut down to 10 after Curtis Weaver was waived from the roster.
Not only did the Dolphins draft heavily this year, but last year’s class is still in the fold. Headlined by Christian Wilkins, Preston Williams, and new starting running back Myles Gaskin. Throw in recent draft picks Jerome Baker, Mike Gesicki, and Jason Sanders and this team is filled with young talent.
Ryan Fitzpatrick looks great for the Dolphins, but if they want to follow the blueprint laid by all aspects of Miami, Tua Tagovailoa could soon become the answer.
If we just look at the history of Miami’s winning ways it’s simple to see one constant. A 23-year-old Dan Marino led the Dolphins to their last Super Bowl, 24-year-old Dwyane Wade led the Heat to their first NBA championship, and 23-year-old Josh Beckett led the Marlins to their first title.
Miami sports are in good hand, if history is able to repeat itself. The Dolphins could soon find success in youth similar to the Heat, the Marlins, and even the city itself.
In Miami, it’s not the sunny days and great weather that wins the day, its the youth that makes the vibrant city stand out amongst the rest of the world.