Miami Dolphins fans want to send a big thank you to Bill O’Brien
A letter from a Miami Dolphins fans to the newly departed General Manager and Head Coach of the Houston Texans, Bill O’Brien.
If we could write a letter to anyone, it would be a good idea to write Miami Dolphins fan thank-you letter to former Houston Texans head coach and general manager, Bill O’Brien.
If I could get his email address or his address or even thought that sending it to the Houston Texans would work, this is what I would like to say to the former GM, OC, and HC.
Dear Bill O’Brien
Unfortunately, I just heard the news about your termination from the Houston Texans. It’s unfortunate news and I’m sorry to hear that you got let go. Especially in this global pandemic, it’s hard to believe and I wish you a quick recovery to get back to coaching.
As you have time now, I think its best to take a moment and reflect on your thoughts. As a Miami Dolphins fan, I want to take this opportunity to say thank you. You have helped our team not only secure a first-round talent in Noah Igbinoghene in last year’s draft but also an opportunity to secure top talent in the first and second round of this upcoming draft. Although Noah hasn’t played to his potential yet, we have to see his first four games as preseason, as he never had an opportunity to see first hand how quick the NFL game actually is. I do believe his best is yet to come, and we have you to thank for that.
As we start focusing on this upcoming draft, I can’t help but notice that the Texans are the worst team in the league and if the season ended today, the Miami Dolphins would hold the first overall pick. That’s an amazing accomplishment, for us. Not so much for the Texans, especially considering that under your guidance, the Texans have the most expensive payroll in the NFL. Putting that in layman’s terms, you have the highest payroll but the worst record. You might want to start your soul searching there.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Listen, the Miami Dolphins sent you Laremy Tunsil. Who the Dolphins believed would be the next coming of Richmond Webb. At the time of the trade, the Dolphins packaged the trade while Tunsil was on his rookie contract. The fact that you gave up two 1st round picks and one-second rounder, you were obligated to sign him to a contract extension. Tunsil three year contract extension absorbs an average cap hit of 18 MM to one player.
Now you add Deshaun Watson and JJ Watts contracts, you have three players taking up 45% of your cap. You do remember that all teams are allowed 54 players, but the remaining 51 have to take up 55% of your cap. You should really look into how you are spending that. Additionally, if you take into consideration, that the Dolphins also sent Kenny Stills to the Texans in the Tunsil trade, that is another 7 million added in cap space for the past two years.
The impact that you have left on the Dolphins could be something the fans talk about for the next few years. Yes, the Dolphins landed their potential future QB in Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins could have an opportunity to land Trevor Lawerence, one of the top QB prospect that has come out in a while. Or, the Dolphins could be in a position to trade out of the first overall pick and obtain a king ransom. To be honest, the Dolphins could be in a position to have multiple first rounds pick in the next two or three years, which is how a proper rebuild could turn my team into a potential dynasty.
I do have a favor to ask you though, besides Adam Gase, who else should the Miami Dolphins attempt to make a trade with? You know best, as you traded away DeAndre Hopkins for a bag of peanuts, Jadeveon Clowney for a 3rd rounder and then used your only 2nd round pick to obtain Brandon Cooks who only has one catch in four games. Let us know if there is another version of you on another team.
In closing, enjoy your new-found time off, and thanks again for helping in the Dolphins rebuild. Listen if GM or coaches had jerseys, I would definitely buy one of yours, but of course in Aqua and Teal.
Sincerely,
A Miami Dolphins fan!