Miami Dolphins look to have found their offensive line
The ongoing saga of the Miami Dolphins offensive line may finally be coming to an end.
This past off-season the Miami Dolphins invested heavily in their offensive line and on Sunday, we got a look at what it might become.
Austin Jackson, Miami’s first-round pick, is on IR and because of that, the offensive line got shuffled around. Through four games, Jackson has played well. There is still a lot of room for improvement but he has shown that he can play left tackle at the NFL level.
With Jackson out, the Dolphins moved veteran Jesse Davis to the left side and gave Robert Hunt his first start of the year at right tackle. The 2nd round draft pick not only held his own against the 49ers but he showed that he is ready to take on full-time work.
Hunt played very well on Sunday and while he too has a lot of work in front of him, there is a confidence that he will get there.
Soloman Kindley continues to have an impressive rookie season and doesn’t show signs of letting up. Kindley is going to be the Dolphins long-term solution at right guard and with left guard locked down by Ereck Flowers, Miami’s only big hole on the offensive line is center.
Ted Karras is playing well enough but he probably isn’t viewed as a longterm solution. He is on a short deal with Miami and they will eventually look to replace him but for now, he is a good veteran to have calling the line assignments and it is all starting to come together.
Jackson is likely out for three to five weeks with his foot injury but it will be interesting to see what the Dolphins do with Davis should Hunt continue to play well. Davis has been with the Dolphins since 2018, the longest of any Dolphins offensive line.
Credit also needs to go to Steve Marshall the Dolphins offensive line coach. Marshall is doing a great job getting these guys corrected each week and prepared. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been sacked only 8 times this year with three of those coming against the Bills.
There is a long way to go before we can comfortably say the line issues are over but they are definitely trending in the right direction and if Sunday’s game against the 49ers is any indication, they are heading in a positive direction. Finally.