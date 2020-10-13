Breaking: Miami Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux could be out for year
The Miami Dolphins got a big win on Sunday but it appears that it may have cost them Davon Godchaux.
According to a report on Twitter, the Miami Dolphins may have lost Davon Godchaux for the season with a bicep injury.
The Miami Dolphins have not released any information about the injury that Godchaux suffered on Sunday but it appears that it will be season ending. This comes from Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
Godchaux is in the final year of his rookie contract so this won’t help him secure a contract next season with the Dolphins although that is not to say the Dolphins won’t re-sign him it just won’t make it easier for Godchaux to get a bigger deal.
Through 2020, Godchaux has been up and down with his production. The Dolphins need to do better against the run and the defensive line isn’t getting the pressure to collapse the pocket consistently although on Sunday they played well.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
The Dolphins are not loaded at the defensive tackle position making his injury even less ideal. Miami saw some good production out of Zach Sieler on Sunday and he will likely play a bigger role if Godchaux does head to IR as expected. Miami will also see a need to use rookie Raekwon Davis more as well. Christian Wilkins is the Dolphins best interior lineman on the defense.
Miami’s defensive system can be situational and that will help if they are down a player but it is likely they will add a player to give them depth. Undrafted rookie Benito Jones is on the team’s practice squad and could be signed to the active roster.
The list of available street free agents isn’t going to provide much more than depth. There are a lot “names” but their production has waned in recent years. Marcell Dareus, Gerald McCoy, Brandon Mebane, and so on. The good news is the Dolphins may only need some depth and any of the free agents right now would be league minimum one-year deals at best.