Ryan Fitzpatrick is more than just a placeholder for the Miami Dolphins
Ryan Fitzpatrick knows he’s not the long-term solution in Miami, and he is okay with that.
Less than a week after trading Ryan Tannehill, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was brought to Miami on a two-year-deal in March of 2019.
It’s doubtful that many other veteran quarterbacks would have agreed to join a struggling team, as a placeholder, for two years, as the team attempted a full rebuild in attempt to draft their future franchise quarterback.
Fitzpatrick joined Miami, and did that happily.
He came into the Dolphin’s organization behind a horrendous offensive line, knowing he would take hit after hit. His starting running back was sent to Arizona in a mid-year trade. His starting left tackle, and reliable deep threat receiver were traded away for draft picks.
He was given little to nothing to work with when entering the organization, and what he gave Miami was leadership and a ready-for-war attitude.
Every. Single. Sunday.
In 2019 it seemed like week after week Miami was losing a valuable piece via trade or injury.
That didn’t ever alter Fitzpatrick’s attitude. He came into every game gun’s blazing and ready to play. Fitzpatrick created a fun environment for his teammates and got them to buy into the direction the franchise was moving.
It’s hard not to give some credit to Fitzpatrick when talking about the culture coach Brian Flores has created in Miami.
Of course there are quarterbacks in the league who are better. However, it’s hard to think that anyone else could have came into Miami in 2019 and been as selfless as Ryan Fitzpatrick.
I think most all Miami fans can agree with me when I say this.
Dear Ryan Fitzpatrick,
Thank you for giving your best to a Miami franchise, that you didn’t even know until last year. We appreciate your crafty scrambles for first downs, and your willingness to stand in the pocket and deliver strikes under pressure. You’re the oldest player on the roster by more than 7 years, but have been one of the key pieces to what seems to be a successful rebuild.
From,
Dolphins fans everywhere.