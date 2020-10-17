Ryan Fitzpatrick could have his best game this week against NY
Ryan Fitzpatrick is playing good football right now and the Jets could give him a bigger boost.
This week the Miami Dolphins will take on the NY Jets and Ryan Fitzpatrick should have a field day against the Jets defensive unit.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is about to take on the Jets. The winless Jets and it is an opportunity for him to continue to stay dialed in to the offense that he is in charge of. A loss to this years Jets would be a monumental setback for the Dolphins season and should make the Dolphins reassess their QB decision.
Fitzpatrick is so much fun to watch. This week, he should have a good chance at earning our team weekly MVP honor. The Dolphins should attack the Jets as they did the 49ers with quick passes that could lead to an early lead. The better the lead the more Miami can concentrate on the running game and then in turn, eat the clock.
Clock management hopefully will be important in the 2nd half where the Dolphins could have a big point lead. The Dolphins were favored by eight early in the betting world and that should close together as the week moves forward.
The Jets have been bad on defense despite there being a lot of talent. The Dolphins offensive line will need to play as well as they did last Sunday against the 49ers but what we saw from them Sunday should be more than enough to keep the Jets away from Fitzpatrick.