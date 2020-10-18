Miami Dolphins losing out on Le’Veon Bell is not a bad thing
The Miami Dolphins reportedly had shown a lot of interest in Le’Veon Bell but it all fell through.
Last week the top news was the release of Le’Veon Bell and the subsequent interest of the Miami Dolphins. That never happened and it’s a good thing.
There are no questions that Bell is a major talent but there are questions as to whether or not he still has much to offer a team. After sitting out a season in Pittsburgh over a contract issue and then spending most of his time in New York either not being used as often as he should have been, he is a year older and he may not find time in Kansas City.
The Chiefs swooped in and undercut the Dolphins but is that a bad thing?
In 2019, Bell combined for 1,250 yards on the season but only rushed for a little under 800 yards. His usage did not sit well and there was a lot of talk that Adam Gase would try and trade him at the trade deadline. That of course didn’t happen but the friction continued.
Again, this year, the friction between them continued until it came to a head last week over Bell’s “liking” media tweets about his lack of usage. That to Gase was an undermining sign, and Gase failing to trade him released him.
The question is what will he do in KC? The Chiefs have an extremely good rookie RB but Bell could become a big threat in their passing game if they line him up with the rookie in the backfield. The problem is what happens if he isn’t used the way he thinks he should be. Will he create issues?
In Miami, it is hard to imagine that his attitude in the last few years would not potentially create a problem within the locker room. Brian Flores doesn’t need to introduce a problem into their facilities and while Bell may have a lot of talent and still may prove to become the back he used to, what cost would that introduction bring?
The Dolphins are trying to develop a roster that works as a team, a single unit with the team as the priority. That has not been Le’Veon Bell’s mindset for a while. Truth be told, despite the talent, Miami shouldn’t regret losing out on Bell.