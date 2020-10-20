Don’t look now but the Miami Dolphins are 2nd in the AFC East
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are on a roll with two wins but they have a lot of work to do in the AFC East.
The Miami Dolphins were not supposed to be challenging for the division in the AFC East but they currently sit one game behind the Bills.
After the sixth week of football, the Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East and playing pretty good football. Even though their third win came against the New York Jets, every win counts. This week the Dolphins make a move in the division as we recap the AFC East games.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Despite the Dolphins hitting the brakes and going full-on clock management in the 2nd half, the Dolphins managed to beat the winless Jets 24-0. Miami improved to 3-3 on the season and have a six-game stretch after the bye against teams they can, on paper, beat.
The Dolphins opened an early 14-0 lead on the hapless Jets and added another seven in the 2nd quarter. The Jets didn’t mount much of a threat in the 2nd half and the Dolphins simply ran the ball and ate the clock. They still managed four three-and-out drives in the second half and that is something that needs to be fixed.
With the win, Miami moved into second place thanks to the Denver Broncos.
NEXT: Miami is on their bye-week. The Jets play the Bills in Orchard Park.
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots
The Patriots skipped a week because of COVID tests so took an early bye in week five. This game them two weeks to prepare mentally for the visiting Broncos. The game turned into a defensive battle and snooze fest. The Broncos managed six field goals and the Patriots could only muster a total of 12 points on the day.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
The Broncos win was a bit shocking and is showing that the Patriots are not as good as many had originally thought. While the defense is stout, teams are figuring out the Cam Newton offense.
The loss drops the Patriots to 2-3 on the season and barring more positive COVID tests their bye week is over.
NEXT: The Patriots will host the 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
The Bills hosted the Chiefs in an early Monday afternoon game that started at 5:00 pm. The game was rescheduled from Thursday night due to a scheduling reshuffle the previous week.
For most of the game, the two teams played it close but in the 4th quarter, the Chiefs, as they typically do, took over the game. Once they took the lead with about six minutes left, they wouldn’t give it up and the Bills were forced to try and make big plays to stay in the game.
The Bills offense wasn’t as good as it has been but this is still the 2nd week in a row that the Bills lost putting them at 4-2 on the year.
Next: The Bills will host the Jets
With the Dolphins on a bye next week, the Bills can add a game to their lead and the Patriots could move up in the division to tie Miami with 2nd place.