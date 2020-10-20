Ryan Fitzpatrick has an up and down day against the Jets
By Nick Belotto
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s day against the Jets was a bit of a roller coaster even with Miami’s shutout victory over their division rival.
This week’s Ryan Fitzpatrick quarterback review is definitely one of the more interesting of the season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, coming off a huge game against the San Francisco 49ers, came into this matchup against the Jets with the hope to deliver a similar performance. On his first few drives, it looked like that would be the case.
Fitzpatrick started the game well, putting together a couple of touchdown scoring drives and moving the offense efficiently down the field. This changed, however, as we moved into the second quarter and then eventually into the second half. Miami’s offense seemed to stall often in this game after those early scores.
Part of the offense sputtering out can be attributed to Fitzpatrick. While he is not entirely to blame for the offense’s poor third-down conversion rate (1 for 9, according to ESPN) against one of the worst defenses in the league he does shoulder some of it.
Fitzpatrick threw two interceptions on Sunday, one of which was a poor decision where Fitzpatrick didn’t see Jets defender Brian Poole as the Dolphins were looking to extend their lead going into halftime. This was, by all accounts, a poor decision by Fitzpatrick, but was it enough to hurt his overall performance on the day? Not entirely.
He still finished with 191 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions (per ESPN). These numbers weren’t great, but they were enough to help his team win, which is the most important thing.
Fitzpatrick didn’t need to do too much in this one to help lead his team to a win. Yes, they struggled on third downs, but they were stellar on most first and second downs which allowed them to get up early on their division rival. The running game was good and the defense was amazing, making Fitzpatrick’s job even easier, especially when he was a bit off of his game.
Week 5 QB Grade: C+
On a fun side note, Tua Tagovailoa finally made his Dolphins and NFL debut on the last drive of the game, completing his only two passes for 9 yards and a 95.0 QBR. Sounds like somebody is going to get an over-inflated grade in this one.
Week 5 Backup QB Grade: A