The Miami Dolphins should stand pat and not make any incoming trades
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are a team annually involved in trade rumors, this year, they should stay quiet.
The NFL trade deadline is a little over a week away, November 3rd, and the Miami Dolphins should consider staying out of this year’s last-minute frenzy.
For years we have heard about the Dolphins’ interest in last-minute trade deals and that has always been something to keep an eye on as Adam Gase made moves and Chris Grier has a history of being blown away by trade offers albeit in camp. With the trade deadline looming, there is always the potential to find help but this year, the Dolphins need to stay out of anything that brings players in unless it is a player for player deal.
We talked about Jordan Howard potentially being on the block late last week but there haven’t been any other names popping up on the rumor mill of late. Pablo Rosero talked about players that could help Tua Tagovailoa via trade but those moves are likely to cost too much for the Dolphins.
The reality is this year we are seeing teams trying to dump salaries and aging veterans, much like the Dolphins would be doing by dumping Howard. Miami doesn’t need veterans at the tail end of their careers, they need young guys that can step in and develop alongside the rest of the team. Be a part of this rebuild.
Miami isn’t in a position to buy players to win a championship. Because of that, most players that are up for trade are really not going to help the Dolphins this year and chances are they won’t be around next year or at least not the year after.
The most important reason however is the simplest. The Miami Dolphins, once again, are loaded with draft capital and that was the initial plan when Grier sent Laremy Tunsil to the Texans. Build draft collateral and build the roster. Trading for players, especially young guys who can stick around or impact your team for a few more years cost draft picks and Miami has been hoarding them.
For the Dolphins, the best course of action is to stay quiet and let the NFL come to them. Let other teams inquire about their players and if they get an offer that is too good to turn down, then take it, otherwise, put the phones down and don’t make any calls to bring players in. This year, it should be the road out that Miami should be considering, and even then, there are not many players that could be on that road either.