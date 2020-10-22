Trades the Miami Dolphins can make to help Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL trade deadline is approaching and the Miami Dolphins could make some moves to help their young QB.
Every Miami Dolphin fan knows Tua Tagovailoa is going to make his first career start on November 1st against the Los Angeles Rams. With that being said, should the Miami Dolphins look to make trades to help support him?
The NFL tradeline is not as dramatic as the NBA or MLB, just due to the nature of the game and chemistry. Chemistry on a football field is one of the most important characteristics you have with your supporting teammates. It can’t be ignored, which is why you seldom see trades breaking out in the NFL calendar year. But who knows, we are in the middle of a global pandemic, anything can happen, let’s take a look at who might be available and at what price:
DJ Chark Jr – Jacksonville Jaguars – WR
For what it’s worth, the Miami Dolphins are missing Albert Wilson. Wilson opted out of this season alongside Allen Hurns, both slot Wide Receiver and their departure hasn’t been fulfilled. Jakeem Grant is best suited for return duties and the Dolphins invested heavily on Malcolm Perry (7th rounder) Lynn Bowden (4th rounder), but they might need more time to adjust to the NFL game. Chark could be up for sale, as the Jags are in the running for Trevor Lawerence and have only turned a victory in upset fashion against the Colts in week 1. Since then they haven’t been able to move the ball. Chark would give Tua a Devin Smith type of player in the slot that can make the quick slant routes that could easily be taken for 6.
Additionally, let’s be honest with each other – Julio Jones isn’t coming to Miami nor is AJ Green. These players have already been through their share of rookie QBs and want a chance at a ring.
Compensation – DJ Chark is signed for two years at a relative bargain (1.2 this year and 1.4 next year). Dolphins would need to give up at least 4th rounder this 2022 for him
Ryan Kerrigan – Washington Redskins – DE
Emmanual Ogbah is my new favorite player on the Dolphins. I love his work ethic, ability to get to the ball, and setting the edge. The Dolphins thought they were going to get this type of attention on both sides of the corner when they signed Ogbah and Shaq Lawson. Unfortunately, Lawson has been bothered by a shoulder injury and hasn’t looked the part on the edge or getting to the QB. Enter, Ryan Kerrigan. Kerrigan is in the last year of his contract and the Dolphins have the cap space to absorb it. I have watched Kerrigan for a while, and this former first-round pick goes after it every single play. His veteran leadership could be an added blessing for a young defensive line that is learning to battle and win in the fourth quarter. How this helps Tua, it allows him to get on the field quicker.
Compensation – Ryan Kerrigan would most likely cost a 7th round pick due to his age and salary.
Kerryon Johnson – Detroit Lions – RB
D’Andre Swift went off last week. The Lions could be a special team if Swift caught that TD that hit him right in the hands in week one. Regardless of what has happened, it’s Swift and Adrian Peterson leading the Lions in touches out of the backfield. Kerryon Johnson is 23 years old and was worth all the hype that last year. If it wasn’t for his injury last year, Swift could potentially be a Dolphin. Fast forward to now, and the Dolphins might be able to obtain Johnson to help their backfield. Myles Gaskin and Matt Bredia are explosive speed demons that are best suited for scatback positions. The Dolphins thought they might have a between the tackle running back with Jordan Howard, but he looks like Kalen Ballage’s older brother. Johnson is well suited to run between the tackles and is healthy, which could make for an ideal pairing
Compensation – Johnson has one year left on his contract and with Swift and AP controlling the game, I wouldn’t give up anything more than a 7th round pick
PJ Hall – Houston Texans – DT
The Dolphins drafted Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins has been amazing, but they did lose Davon Gadchaux to a torn bicep and need help guarding the A and B gaps. Davis is being asked to jump right into the mix, but he’s a second-round talent so that type of expectation should be placed on him. Wilkins is all over the field, but these two young dynamic prospects might need help, and that is where PJ Hall can help. Hall is a veteran that has played in similar defensive styles that the Dolphins run. He’s available (almost everyone on the Texans is), so why not make a claim for him. Similar to getting Kerrigan, Hall will help eat the run defense, allowing Tua to get back on the field.
Compensation – Hall will be a free agent at the end of this year and is an aging veteran, I wouldn’t give up anything for him, but a 7th rounder in 2023 makes sense.
Adding speed and power inside and out on offense in Chark and Johnson gives Tua more flexibility in the backfield and his favorite passing route, which is the quick slant. On the other side of the ball, adding veteran leadership to help mature the Dolphins young talent is a key value add in their rebuild, and more importantly helping Tua become the projected star the Dolphins and fan base hope he will be.