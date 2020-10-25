National media continue to criticize Dolphins for Tua Tagovailoa move
By Brian Miller
The national media just can’t seem to let go of the Miami Dolphins and their decision to go with Tua Tagovailoa.
If you thought the early week decision by the Miami Dolphins to start Tua Tagovailoa was about to blow over, you would be wrong.
Since this is the first Sunday after the Miami Dolphins benched Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of Tua Tagovailoa, we might be able to give the national media talking heads a pass. That being said, they need to let it go already. Nobody really cares.
On today’s ESPN NFL pre-game show, Matt Hasselbeck said that he is “concerned” about the players in the Dolphins locker room. In his opinion, the decision to go with Tua is not a decision that was made by Brian Flores but instead a decision made by, management.
We have already seen this argument play out but apparently, the national media haven’t got enough air time yet to pick on Miami for this decision. Hasselbeck isn’t the only one, he is only the latest. Hopefully, he won’t be the last.
That will all depend on what Tua Tagovailoa does for the rest of the season. If he has good games and leads the team to wins, everyone will view this move as a smart decision but if he fails and the Dolphins roll with him all year long, a missed shot at the playoffs will clearly be blamed on this choice and the media will have a field day with it.
It is a no-win situation for Flores if Tua isn’t immediately successful. The fact that Miami is coming off a 24-0 win over the Jets, a two-game win streak that included the dismantling of the 49ers, and a veteran quarterback who poured his heartbreak out to the local media, everything has aligned itself to giving more of the Matt Hasselbeck’s of the world a larger platform to tell us how right they are and how wrong Brian Flores is.