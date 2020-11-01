Dominant first half has the Miami Dolphins leading Rams by 18
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opened a huge lead on the Rams to start the Tua Tagovailoa era.
After the first half of football concluded the Miami Dolphins lead the visiting L.A. Rams 28-10 but how they got to this score is what’s impressive.
The Dolphins defense has been nearly perfect today and with another half to go, there is a lot more opportunities. The game may not have started off well but it sure changed quickly.
Miami’s defense kept the Rams offense in check the first drive bringing Tua Tagovailoa onto the field for his first start, and it wasn’t a good one. Tagovailoa was strip-sacked on his 2nd play from scrimmage and first pass attempt. He was then decked to the ground by Aaron Donald. He fumbled the ball on the strip and the Rams took over deep in Miami territory.
It didn’t take long for the Rams to get a 7 point lead but after that, it was all Miami’s defense. The Dolphins would get a turnover on the next Rams drive that would lead to Tagovailoa’s first career TD pass, a dart on 3rd down to DeVante Parker.
Miami would see Myles Gaskin fumble on their next possession giving the Rams the ball on Miami’s 7-yard line. It was all Miami after that. Jared Goff was stripped by Emmanuel Ogbah who is having a stellar game and the ball was returned 78 yards for a touchdown by Andrew Van Ginkel.
On the next Rams drive, Miami forced a punt and Jakeem Grant took the ball back 75 plus yards for a touchdown. Miami would force 4 turnovers in the first half with another by Kyle Van Noy leading to a Myles Gaskin one-yard touchdown.
The Dolphins get the ball back to start the 2nd half and hopefully, we will get to see Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins haven’t had many offensive opportunities and only have around 56 yards of offense but a lot of is due to the Rams continually giving up touchdowns and short-yardage situations to Miami’s defense and the getting back on the field quickly.