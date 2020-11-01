Miami Dolphins could have a chance to draft Patrick Surtain II next year
By James Reeve
Patrick Surtain was one of the best cornerbacks to play for the Miami Dolphins and the team could select his son in the 2021 Draft.
At the time of writing, the Miami Dolphins hold two first-round picks in the 2021 Draft and they could be poised to take one of the best cornerbacks in the entire class if the current season continues to play out the way that it is.
The Dolphins (3-3 as of Sunday 1st November morning), currently hold what would be the 14th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, but it is the Houston Texans that could help them land Alabama Crimson Tide corner Patrick Surtain II.
The Texans hold a disappointing 1-6 record, which sees them currently holding the fourth-worst record in the entire league – giving the Dolphins a chance to select a top-five player in next year’s draft class, just like they selected Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall in 2020.
The opportunity to select Surtain II should be one that fans of the Dolphins get excited about, potentially seeing the college junior don the same colors as his father, who formed arguably the best cornerback duo in franchise history alongside Sam Madison.
Surtain II already has good size, standing at 6-foot-2, 202lbs, and continues to perform well for the No.2 ranked Crimson Tide, who are currently 6-0 and sit atop the West Division of the SEC.
In six games so far, Surtain II has registered 22 total tackles (12 solo, one for loss), five pass defenses, two QB hurries, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
He projects to be available in the top ten selections in the 2021 Draft and the Dolphins could potentially bring their former player’s son in to continue building a strong secondary that head coach Brian Flores undoubtedly is working towards having.
Noah Igbinoghene and Brandon Jones were drafted in 2020 to help build a stronger cornerback/safety unit, joining the likes of Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Eric Rowe, and Bobby McCain.
Surtain II should fit in well with Flores’ defensive scheme, which regularly uses nickel and slot corners, often pushing physical secondaries deeper into the box – a style of play the Crimson Tide also uses.
For the Dolphins to have long-term success, however, they need to build a unit that can become the best in the league, and depth across the field will certainly help the teamwork towards that goal.
Howard and Jones’ health will be a focus when considering who to select in next year’s draft, and ensuring the team continues to perform at a high ability will be a top priority moving forward.
The added factor of Surtain II’s father and his connection with the Dolphins would also be a great storyline to follow, hoping to see the younger Surtain step into his father’s shoes and become a fan favorite in the same way he did in the late 90s/early 2000s.
While the 2021 NFL Draft is a long way away, looking at the players that could be available and provide the team with real value early on is something that the organization will be looking at, and bringing in the right type of personalities will also be important factors to consider.