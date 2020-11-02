Miami Dolphins offensive line did enough against stellar defensive front
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins offensive line did enough against stellar defensive front.
The Miami Dolphins offensive line has been getting a lot of credit this year but on Sunday, they are far from the forgotten men of the victory.
Sunday was all about Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins defense. Despite the fact that the Dolphins only gained 130 yards of offense, the offensive line played pretty darn well.
Tua Tagovailoa was only hit a few times and only sacked once. He may not have had a ton of time in the pocket but the Dolphins running game wasn’t up to par. Regardless, the Dolphins line faced one of, if not the toughest defensive front they will face all year. They survived. It could have been worse.
Chan Gailey’s play calling wasn’t very good and you can look at is a matter of him trying to keep Tua upright but the plays were not designed to make it easy for the Dolphins to move the ball.
To say that the Dolphins line played great would not be justified. They did enough and considering that two of the starters are rookies, they played good enough to keep the Dolphins in the win column. This is not to say that they didn’t have problems, they did.
Miami had trouble with outside pass rush but we need to look at the fact that most of the pressure came from the right side where Robert Hunt has only started a few games. Jesse Davis had it a bit easier as Tagovailoa began rolling out of the pocket to his side so the vision was much better obviously.
Miami should be getting Austin Jackson back soon and that is going to make for interesting dilemma with Davis. Will he move back to the RT spot and replace Hunt or will the Dolphins bench the veteran and let Hunt continue to develop?