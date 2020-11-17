Tua Tagovailoa is an average QB who is winning, and that is a good thing
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have found their franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa even though his play through three games is average.
This is not a knock article on Tua, far from it. In fact, it’s more or less a compliment, more…more and a lot less..less. Tagovailoa has been impressive through three games but statistically, he is about average and I’m going to tell you why that is a good thing.
Right now, the Dolphins don’t need Tua to win them games, they need him to play quality football. They need him to make good decisions, and they need him to learn. He is doing all of that and then some.
So this is where I tell you how this is good, that I’m saying he is average, that reason is that he is playing well and is nowhere near the ceiling that he can hit. Not even close. I was a very big proponent of drafting Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow but my takeaway from watching Tua and Herbert on Sunday is this, Herbert’s ceiling isn’t very high. I was wrong. Tagovailoa has something great about him, some sort of drive that is rare.
Statistically, Herbert was better on Sunday but nothing said to me this guy will be the best QB in the league someday. I expect him to be great, I expect him to be one of the top statistical QBs in the NFL when his career is over but on Sunday, I didn’t see that “it” factor. When the game was on the line, he made a bad decision with the football.
Two weekends ago we saw Tua Tagovailoa faced with a 4th quarter drive to take back the lead.
There was no hesitation, no fear, he just played football. And he led his team to a win.
Today marks the one year date of his hip injury and the fact he is even on the field makes you wonder what kind of Polynesian God is standing over his shoulder whispering in his ear. Tua Tagovailoa isn’t playing great football, he needs to slow down just a bit and get some of his throws under control. That could just be excitement and it’s not only fixable, it’s something that he will fix on his own.
It’s hard to know what the future will be for any player but if Tua stays healthy, I can’t imagine this kid failing and I can’t imagine his play staying at the level that it is now. Justin Herbert’s ceiling will be his maturity as an NFL football player. Tua’s ceiling is far beyond that. He will mature as an NFL player but he will also get better in every facet of the game. Indeed, it is Tua Time in Miami and it’s about time.