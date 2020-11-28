The wildcat play needs to be a luxury for the Miami Dolphins
Much like running the ball with a lead, the Miami Dolphins should only use the Wild Cat in that situation.
The Miami Dolphins have been using the Wild Cat play again and while they have the personnel to make it interesting, it should be a luxury play only.
Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden, Jr. becoming like Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown would be the ultimate goal, but this seems like a long way off. However they both have the skills to run the Wildcat in rotation like the aforementioned once did. How would this look as a way to give the starting quarterback a breather when the game is well in hand? The ground game is so vanilla, this is a passing league after all.
If this comes as a way to bail out rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, it won’t be a good look. Chan Gailey already has some questioning his play calling, and it would greatly acerbate that. Tua needs to get back on his bike and show us all something first. Only then should a play like the Wildcat be brought back.
With Preston Williams on the mend Perry has stepped in with the receiver targets to fill the gap with third overall the last few games. And has been said to be picking up blitzes and reads better. This might help him if they do change his role more toward the wildcat.
Antonio Callaway looks to be getting ready to take on a greater receiver role. They have worked him in slowly, but as the injuries mount on offense, that might have to be accelerated. Perry and Bowden should earn their stripes in the trenches with plays like the wildcat. The play may becoming blase, but they have it in their backgrounds, and it is most likely why they were selected to join the Miami Dolphins.
This play could be an avenue to get the ball into the hands of faster players like Jakeem Grant who already has a building rapport with Tua. The focus would be on Perry and Bowden, but who is to say this play has to be big every time? It could/should be used to get a speedy player in open space or even hot routes.
As banged up as the running backs room is, this would be a perfect opportunity to show something different in lieu of the old ground in pound running game, that frankly the Dolphins didn’t have a lot of even when healthy.
Try not to look at the play as passe, but as tradition. If the Miami Dolphins did put there eggs in this basket by selecting these type of players, then they should cash in with them, and take some of the slack off of a depleted running backs room.