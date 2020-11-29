Miami Dolphins fans NFL rooting guide for week 12
By Brian Miller
With week 12 of the NFL ready to kick off, here are the games Miami Dolphins fans should be rooting for.
With the playoffs in site and draft pick compensation on the table, the Miami Dolphins fan base has plenty to root for and against today.
On Thursday, the Houston Texans did more than just beat the Detroit Lions, they sent head coach Matt Patricia to the unemployment line. While the win moved the Dolphins’ first and second-round compensation picks down, what happens today could move them back up.
Draft picks
The Texans have four wins as we start our normal week 12. The Broncos are likely to lose today because they have no active QBs due to COVID, no seriously. The Chargers are 3-7 and if they can beat the Bills today, that would put them in a tie with the Texans as well. The Patriots are also 4-6 and will host the Cardinals. That could be a loss, should be a loss.
In the AFC, only the Jets, 0-10, the Bengals 2-7-1, and the Jaguars who are 1-9 will not potentially tie with the Texans today.
In the NFC, The Eagles, Giants, and Cowboys all have three wins and the Redskins who won on Thursday has four wins after beating Dallas and currently lead the worst division in the NFL. The 49’ers have four wins and a win would put at least a game separation between them and Houston, moving the Houston pick down a spot. The Vikings are also at four wins and the Lions are at four wins already losing to the Texans this week. Finally, the Panthers are 4-7 and the Falcons could join them with a win today.
The Falcons play a tough Raiders team, the Panthers and the Vikings will play meaning one of them will get their fifth win on the season, thus moving the Texans pick down.
Playoff chase
Miami enters the weekend one game behind the current lower seeds. The Browns are 7-3 and playing the Jaguars today. They own the 6th seed as of today. The Titans are in the 5th spot with the same 7-3 record. The Titans will play the Colts in a division match that could shake-up the top of the South.
The 7th seed currently belongs to the Raiders who have the same record as the Dolphins and the Raiders face the Falcons as we noted above. Rooting for the Falcons is clearly the choice but it may not be a game that Dolphins fans get that wish.
The Ravens also are at 6-4 but their game with the Steelers won’t be played until Tuesday night after another round of Covid positives, including Lamar Jackson who will not likely play. This is a tough one for Dolphins fans. A loss by the Ravens helps Miami’s chances but gives the Steelers another win on their path to a perfect season.
Miami is the only other team at 6-4 so the playoff race now comes down to the Browns, Titans, Ravens, and Raiders so obviously, you want to root for those teams to lose.