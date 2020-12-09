Toughest part of Miami Dolphins schedule begins this week
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host K.C. this weekend as the toughest 2020 schedule stretch arrives.
This week the Miami Dolphins will begin their final four weeks of the 2020 NFL schedule and it will be the toughest stretch since the start of the year.
The Kansas City Chiefs are tough offensively but not so much on the defensive side of the ball. Don’t get me wrong, they are a good defense but they are not one of the NFL’s elite units. This week, they face a Dolphins offense that can be inconsistent from one series to the next.
Miami is beginning their final four-game stretch with the post-season in mind but getting there is not going to be easy. Miami has to win at least two in order to have a legitimate shot. Fans are excited and they should be, no one had given the Dolphins any shot of making the playoffs when the season started. Yet, here we are.
This week’s game is going to be tough. A win might make the Dolphins an unstoppable force the following three weeks. That being said, if they lose, they know there is still work to be done.
Following the Chiefs, the Dolphins will play the Patriots and while the Patriots are not the team they have been the last two decades, they are not out of the playoff hunt just yet and are still hanging around waiting for other teams to overlook them. Miami lost to the Patriots in week one but the Dolphins are not the same team either.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
The Raiders follow the Patriots and while the Raiders have been a contender all year, they are finding themselves struggling of late. They are no longer looked at as a team that will definitely make the post-season and are showing the cracks of a team still searching for an identity.
Finally, the Dolphins may be playing for the division. Miami needs the Bills to lose at least one game prior to the finale in week 17. Miami can’t win a split season with the Bills due to the Bills’ better AFC East divisional record. That being said, the Bills have a small margin of error and if the door opens, the last weekend could be a flexed primetime match that could decide the AFC East.
This year, the Dolphins control their playoff fate. Miami is in the 6th seed and has a one-game lead over the Raiders and Ravens who are at 7-5. The Colts hold the 7th seed with an 8-4 record. If Miami wins out they are in. What is the margin for error? Maybe, two losses at the most.