Miami Dolphins can’t finish epic rally versus Chiefs
The Miami Dolphins couldn’t complete a furious fourth-quarter comeback.
Give Brian Flores’ team credit. They know how to overcome adversity. On Saturday, the coronavirus took out their starting running back Miles Gaskins. Right before kickoff, the team learned they would be without both of their starting linebackers; Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest/shoulder). That didn’t stop the Dolphins from jumping all over the Kansas City Chiefs early in the game.
After the Dolphins offense went three-and-out on their first possession, linebacker Andrew Van Kinkel got up after being knocked to the ground, tipped a Patrick Mahomes pass and CB Byron Jones snagged the interception; his first since 2018 (52 games). Unfortunately, kicker Jason Sanders missed the 45-yard field goal. Two drives later, QB Tua Tagovailoa would complete a 7-yard touchdown to TE Mike Gesicki to put the Dolphins up 7-0.
On the Chiefs’ ensuing drive, DB Eric Rowe would pick off Mahomes for the second time and the Dolphins would turn that turnover into a FG to put the Dolphins up by ten early in the second quarter. The Chiefs would answer on their next drive by going 75 yards in two minutes; culminating with a 32 yard run by WR Tyreek Hill.
Late in the first half, Tua would throw his first career interception when he threw a jump ball to the diminutive (aka “short”) Jakeem Grant on a desperation 3rd down throw. The Chiefs would take the ball 75 yards this time and score a touchdown to put the Chiefs up 14-10 going into the half.
The Dolphins would face further adversity when they lost both starting wide receivers (Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant) to injury at halftime.
After scoring a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half, the Chiefs would score their second touchdown in 1:02 when Mecole Hardman would return a Dolphins punt 67 yards to the endzone; putting the Chiefs ahead 28-10.
After another Dolphins punt, the Chiefs went for the ‘knockout blow’ but Byron Jones managed to strip Hardman inside the Dolphins 10-yard line. The momentum from that play was short-lived however. One play after starting left tackle Austin Jackson was helped off the field, the Dolphins offensive line imploded, and Tua was sacked by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for a safety to make it 30-10 heading into the fourth quarter. At that point, almost everybody in the stadium, and at home, figured the game was over but the Dolphins weren’t done yet.
The Chiefs began the fourth quarter on the Dolphins 36 yard line but Xavien Howard notched his 5th straight game with an INT; giving him a league-leading 9 for the season. From there it was seemingly all Dolphins. Tua would go 5 for 6 for 80 yards on the ensuing drive that was capped by a great 29-yard catch by TE Mike Gesicki to make it 30-17.
After forcing the Chiefs to go 3-and-out on their next drive, Tua would again lead the team on a long touchdown drive (14 plays and 75 yards) that ended with him taking it in from one yard out to make it a game again with the Chiefs only leading 30-24.
In the end, though, the Chiefs were able to hang on to the ball for 3:07 and Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 46-yard FG to essentially put the game away. The Dolphins offense would get a field goal with 16 seconds remaining but failed to recover Sanders’ onside kick attempt and the Dolphins lost to the Chiefs 33-27.
The NFL doesn’t give out ‘consolation prizes’ but given the opponent, and that injuries/illnesses stripped the Dolphins of 6 starters by game’s end, it was a valiant effort by the Dolphins. The Dolphins just have to hope that the injuries suffered don’t linger because wins become even more precious because of this week’s loss.