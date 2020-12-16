Miami Dolphins getting healthy but three still out of practice
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins almost beat the K.C. Chiefs on Sunday without half their team.
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins were short-handed and by the end of the game, most of their starters were watching from the sidelines.
Today, the Dolphins got some good news for a change ahead of their big game against the Patriots this weekend. First, let’s look back at last Sunday to see just how impressive that loss was for the Dolphins.
Miami entered the game without their top three running backs, their top linebacker, one of their top contributing linebackers, their starting left guard, and were missing their number two receiver. By the end of the game they were missing their top tight end, their top three receivers, another running back, a starting offensive lineman, and they still almost beat the defending league champions.
This week, it shouldn’t be that bad for the Miami Dolphins.
DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant were limited but participating in practice. Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts were off the Covid list and back at practice as was Matt Breida. While Myles Gaskin is still on the list, Salvon Ahmed was back at practice after his shoulder injury.
Missing were Bobby McCain and Mike Gesicki. The news on Gesicki is still not known but he won’t play on Sunday. If he does, it would be a huge surprise.
Miami needs to get Gaskin back but having Ahmed helps a little. Ahmed looked good in place of Gaskin while he was on the IR. This week’s game and the following two are critical for the Dolphins’ hopes of a playoff birth. Miami almost has to win out to make it despite currently holding the 7th seed at 8-5.
While there are no guarantees that any of the players will play on Sunday, specifically the players that were injured, it is a good sign that they are back on the field.