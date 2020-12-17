Le’Veon Bell should have chosen the Miami Dolphins over K.C.
By Brian Miller
Le’Veon Bell chose to play for the Chiefs instead of the Miami Dolphins.
It seems like a while ago but it has only been a couple of months since Le’Veon Bell signed with the Chiefs but he should have chosen the Miami Dolphins.
In late October, Bell found himself out of the Adam Gase disaster that the NFL calls the New York Jets. He had options of where to play and one of those was for the Miami Dolphins. After it appeared that he may land in South Florida, he ultimately chose the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs. Is he regretting that decision?
Since joining the Chiefs in October, Bell has played seven games for the Chiefs, he has 41 rushing attempts for 162 yards and one touchdown. Ha also has 11 receptions for 76 yards. These numbers are not bad…for a back-up. In K.C., that is exactly all Bell will be unless something happens to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Bell could have seen a different road this season. In Miami, he would be the clear starter and that would remain likely even if Myles Gaskin wasn’t injured. The Dolphins have gone through quite a bit of runners since October, including a trade to bring K.C.’s odd man out to the Dolphins. DeAndre Washington.
In New York, Bell took issue with the way he was used and it appears that he isn’t too thrilled with the way he is being used in K.C. either. After the game against Miami last Sunday, he tweeted that he was “confused” with no elaboration.
I’m not sure what Bell thought his role would be in K.C. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to get a lot of Rookie of the Year conversation and was looking very good long before Bell made his decision. If he signed with the Chiefs in the hopes of a Super Bowl ring, well, he shouldn’t be confused about that either.
If he wanted to play, and really get an opportunity to play, the Dolphins were his best option but he turned that option down. Now he is stuck on an offense with a lot of weapons and is now a forgotten man in a system that doesn’t really need him. Regrets? Maybe not regrets but he has to have it at least in the back of his mind.