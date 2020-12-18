Miami Dolphins benefit from Raiders loss on Thursday night
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins benefit a little thanks to the Chargers.
After the Raiders lost to the Chargers Thursday, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in a better position for a postseason birth.
Week 15 kicked-off with a blow to the Raiders’ playoff chances and with that loss, the Dolphins may find it a tad bit easier on their way to a playoff appearance but be warned, the “tad bit” is literally a negligible benefit.
The Dolphins are in a race with four other teams and a fifth if you include the Patriots. Technically, the Broncos remain alive in the hunt as well but their margin is, as Martin Riggs will tell you, “anorexic”. Did you get that “holiday” reference?
The Browns, Colts, and Dolphins all hold spots as of this morning with the Ravens, Raiders, Patriots, and Broncos outside looking in. The Patriots will be eliminated if they lose to the Dolphins this weekend and the Broncos will also be out if they lose to the Bills.
Miami’s biggest competition for a playoff spot comes down to the Ravens and Raiders. The Ravens are, like Miami, 8-5 while the Raiders are now 7-7. They remain in the 9th spot but need to gain two spots to reach the postseason. Their next game is a week from Saturday, against Miami.
If Miami beats the Patriots on Sunday, the loss by the Raiders gives Miami a cushion against the Raiders but the Ravens are the team to watch more the next three weeks. They will face one of the easiest schedules in the NFL that include games against the Jaguars, Giants, and Bengals.
No team can clinch a Wild Card this weekend. The Titans, Bills, and Steelers all can clinch their divisions and the Chiefs clinched the AFC West last week when they beat Miami. Buffalo will clinch the East with a win over the Broncos on Saturday or if Miami loses to the Patriots.