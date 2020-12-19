The “Dolphins made a mistake with Tua Tagovailoa” crowd will get louder
By Brian Miller
Drafting Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert was a mistake some believe.
If you think the crowd of Miami Dolphins fans saying they made a mistake drafting Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert is loud now, wait.
Social media continues to give a platform for people to express their opinions without the worry of getting punched in the face and when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, the rage is getting louder but it will not go quietly into the off-season just yet. It is going to get a lot louder.
With three games left in the regular season, two things appear to be factual. Justin Herbert is running away with the “Rookie of the Year” honor and Tua Tagovailoa is trying to get the Dolphins into the postseason.
Once it is announced that Herbert is the ROY, you can expect the crowd of naysayers and doubters to ramp up their criticism of Chris Grier and Tagovailoa. It will be loud enough that even a playoff birth won’t quiet them. It will get even louder if the Dolphins fail to get into the postseason.
The negative slings don’t take into account that the Chargers have a better offensive line instead of a line comprised of three rookies. Or the fact that the Chargers have two top wide-receivers and far better running backs. I would go so far as to say that while their head coach may be on the hot seat, their offensive play calling caters more to Herbert’s talent than say Chan Gailey’s offense caters to Tua’s.
We don’t know if Tua Tagovailoa will be the Hall of Fame quarterback that so many expect or whether Justin Herbert will become that type of player. Consider that the AP has named nine QBs as their ROY since 1967 and while that list includes Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger, it also includes Vince Young, Sam Bradford, Robert Griffin, III, and Cam Newton. In other words, it doesn’t ensure a great career.
The race for the ROY is down to receiver Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert with Tua Tagovailoa a distant third place.
Fans have the right to complain about their front office and their starting quarterback but it is a bit premature to say one player isn’t as good as another despite different circumstances and team concepts. Herbert very well become great and I hope he does, he was one of my top two favorite QBs coming out of college the last two years but Tagovailoa is getting better and with better players around him, he should excel.
Of course, it doesn’t help when the mainstream media start feeding that narrative.