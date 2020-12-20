How important are Chris Grier and Brian Flores to the Miami Dolphins?
By Marco Moor
Chris Grier and Brian Flores are charged with leading the Miami Dolphins.
Why is it so hard for NFL teams to evaluate a player’s potential be it in the draft or free agency? How important are Chris Grier and Brian Flores to the success of the Miami Dolphins?
The NFL has always intrigued me is its inability to consistently draft well or evaluate the potential effectiveness of a free agent. What I mean by drafting well is being able to rank players according to their probable success at the next level.
In hockey, basketball, soccer, etc one rarely sees a third-round pick outperform a first-round pick, let alone have complete first-round pick busts. In the NFL it’s all too common.
NFL Football is one sport where the GM and Coach are probably the most important people in your organization. Does the GM draft well, but the coach stinks? Is the coach great, but has no talent?
Flores hasn’t been squandering talent. In fact, dare I say, quite the opposite. He has been making the most of the limited talent he has. And, Grier, has been adding pieces to the puzzle better than most GMs.
I bring this up for several reasons. One, because Miami, in the past, has been at the pinnacle of the draft and/or free agent incompetence (which at times seemed obvious to everyone except the coach and GM). Two, Miami has four picks in the first two rounds of 2021. Three, I believe that Chris Grier and Brian Flores are a front office combination that has been making great choices in both free agency and the draft.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
To be fair, the grades on Grier and Flores are still incomplete and the one glaring mistake, in my humble opinion, I would say they made was to let Curtis Weaver hit the waiver wire. I thought he was a draft steal and really liked his potential.
Moreover, I’m sure they’ll both be scrutinized heavily if Herbert keeps playing lights out and Tua ends up injured every year. But, in two short years, they have gained my trust and confidence with consistently solid draft and roster decisions. I don’t want to jinx anything, but I would say that we finally have an elite front office!
Time will tell if my opinions bear merit. However, with a good to great 2021 draft Grier and Flores can cement their legacy as a front office combination Miami fans will love for a long time to come.
I believe they are the two most important people in the Dolphins organization. And…I’m already smitten.