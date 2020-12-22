Fansided
Miami Dolphins playoffs start this week in Las Vegas

By Brian Miller

Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general view of a as Vegas Raiders helmet at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general view of a as Vegas Raiders helmet at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /
The Miami Dolphins will make their first trip to Las Vegas with the playoffs on the line.

There is no reason for the Miami Dolphins to wait for the actual postseason to begin because for them, it’s already here with the Raiders on deck.

The path to the playoffs for the Miami Dolphins is simple. Win both of their last two games and punch your ticket to January but lose one and too many other things need to happen for the Dolphins to find any hope.

The Colts, Ravens, Titans, Browns, and even the Raiders are all playing for playoff seeding. The Browns, Colts, and Titans are all hoping for division titles but the Ravens are hanging around with the same record as the Dolphins and the easiest schedule of any team. They will wrap their season against the Giants and Bengals.

On Monday night, the Steelers did Miami no favors by losing to the Bengals. While it would seem nothing has changed the Dolphins will now face a Buffalo team in the final week who will be playing to hold on to the 2nd seed rather than keeping their starters on the bench. In previous years, it would have mattered as they would have a bye week but now, only the number one seed has a break for the first-round action.

Brian Flores was asked about the playoffs this week and said that for them, the playoffs start this week against the Raiders. That is the mindset this team needs because it is very possible that a loss will knock them out of any real chances. Regardless, the Dolphins will enter the final week of the season with their playoff chances alive, it will just be a matter of how much of that chance they control. Win both and they are locks.

The Dolphins will play the Raiders on Saturday night and for the second week in a row, have a chance to end the playoff dreams of their opponent.

