The last 4 minutes of the Miami Dolphins “Miami Miracle” part 2
By Brian Miller
Rewatching the Miami Dolphins game won’t be hard. Watch the last four minutes.
The Miami Dolphins managed to put some of their fans to sleep last night and when they woke up this morning, they had to be confused.
For three quarters, the Dolphins looked as though they really didn’t want to go to the playoffs. It appeared that the Raiders were ready to deal the Dolphins a major blow and stay alive. The score was never out of reach for the Dolphins but Miami was anemic on offense and the defense was finding it hard to stop the Raiders from moving the ball and eating the clock.
Then, everything changed, and the football Gods sprinkled a little pixie dust into the Allegiant Stadium atmosphere. To think that the last four minutes played out the way it did, it is a miracle indeed.
Before we get to the incredible final four minutes, we start with a punt early in the 4th quarter. That drive would prove to be Tua Tagovailoa’s last in the game. Ryan Fitzpatrick would take the field, after a quick pee break (no joke), and led the Dolphins on a field goal drive that started at 9:47 seconds and ended at 4:05. With 4 minutes left in the game after the kickoff, everything changed.
Raiders: 85-yard touchdown pass: 24 seconds came off the clock
Derek Carr faced pressure and scrambled out of the pocket. He lobbed a long pass down the sideline to Nelson Agholor who caught the pass over Byron Jones and zig-zagged the rest of the field for the score. The Raiders took back the lead 22-16. On the play, Agholor pushed off of Jones to get separation. It wasn’t called.
Raiders: Missed extra point
Following the 85-yard touchdown pass, the Raiders missed the extra point giving them a six-point lead instead of seven.
Dolphins: 59-yard touchdown pass: 47 seconds came off the clock on this three-play drive
Ryan Fitzpatrick hit Myles Gaskin for about 10 yards. Gaskin turned to the sideline and found enough space to turn it upfield and in doing so scampered to the endzone to set up the Dolphins’ first lead of the game.
Raiders: 49-yard pass interference on Byron Jones
On the ensuing drive with 2:55 seconds remaining, the Raiders threw deep to Nelson Agholor on 2nd down. Byron Jones was called for pass interference despite being in a position to make a play and turned towards the ball. He did not impede Agholor.
Raiders: 3rd down Kyle Van Noy off-sides: 1:55 remaining
The Dolphins were out of timeouts. The Raiders faced 3rd and one. A hard count and motion by the fullback drew Kyle Van Noy off-sides and moved the Raiders inside the Dolphins 10 for first and goal.
Raiders: Eating the clock but not taking the TD: 1:50 remaining.
With time counting down, the Raiders drove the ball first to the Dolphins six and then to the one-yard line where instead of scoring the touchdown, the Raiders Josh Jacobs instead fell to the ground at the one and let more time come off the clock.
Raiders: Field goal with 23 seconds left
The Raiders stopped at the one-yard line on 2nd down and on third down, Derek Carr took a knee allowing the clock to run down to 23 seconds. The Raiders took a timeout and their kicker put the Raiders ahead with a successful field goal.
Dolphins: 19 seconds left in the game
The Dolphins let the kick-off go into the endzone for a touchback and with 19 seconds left in the game started their drive at the 25 yard-line. They had no timeouts.
Dolphins: Mack Hollins 49-yard reception
On the first play, Ryan Fitzpatrick shot a lob pass to Hollins who slipped behind the Raiders corner. He found a soft spot between the corner and safety and caught the ball at the Raiders’ 40-yard line and fell out of bounds for 49-yards with 12 seconds left on the clock. Flag was thrown.
Dolphins: Facemask roughing the passer
Replay showed that Ryan Fitzpatrick’s head was twisted during the throw to Hollins. The flag for roughing the passer was an additional 15-yard penalty giving the Dolphins the ball at the Raiders’ 25-yard line.
Dolphins: Throw away
Fitzpatrick took one more snap and threw the ball out of bounds leaving six seconds on the clock.
Dolphins: 44-yard field goal by Jason Sanders.
The improbable finish completes with Sanders splitting the uprights to give the Dolphins the lead and victory. With 1 second left on the clock, the Raiders attempted a series of laterals but the Dolphins recovered the loose ball and ended the game.
Don’t believe me? Watch the wonder of the last four minutes that has the Miami Dolphins facing a week 17 with the hopes of the post season!