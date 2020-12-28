Two Alabama Crimson Tide players the Miami Dolphins need next year
By James Reeve
The Miami Dolphins have a winning season, thanks largely to a strong defense, and their offense could do with adding some real talent to keep the team moving forward.
With a 10-5 record heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Miami Dolphins could find themselves in a playoff spot when all is said and done, despite missing a number of key pieces throughout the 2020 campaign.
The Dolphins began the season without their best slot receiver in Albert Wilson and arguably their second-best wide receiver in Allen Hurns, but the team has still battled out victories and are certainly trending in the right direction under the guidance of head coach Brian Flores.
The 2021 NFL Draft does, however, bring the team the opportunity to add some legitimate up-and-coming talent that could make the offense deadlier and even make life more comfortable for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa’s rookie campaign has been inconsistent, which is unsurprising considering the cast of players he has had at his disposal at various times this year, with the need to solidify the offense a primary objective of the team next year.
Wide receiver is an area that needs bolstering, with the futures of Wilson and Hurns unclear after they opted out of the 2020 season. Injuries throughout the year have shown how thin the options have been out wide for the Dolphins, especially when DeVante Parker is side-lined.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Having plenty of depth down the field is something the Dolphins need to address, with the first Crimson Tide player that could be the perfect addition for the team being Devonta Smith.
A lot has already been said on Smith, who is familiar with Tagovailoa and has been a stalwart performer in Nick Saban’s dominating college system, making him an ideal draft addition for the Dolphins.
Having that connection with the quarterback, as well as a proven ability to haul in passes consistently and put up huge numbers (1511 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns) makes Smith an ideal candidate for the Dolphins to consider bringing in to push the offense forward.
Alongside the Amite, Louisiana native is a player that would give the Dolphins a stacked backfield to help alleviate the pressure from Tagovailoa, Najee Harris.
Like Smith, Harris is more than familiar with the Miami Dolphins quarterback and has continued to go from strength to strength throughout his college career, putting up astounding numbers in his senior season with the Crimson Tide.
In 214 attempts, Harris has rushed for 1262 yards, with an average of 5.9 yards per carry, with 24 touchdowns on the ground.
The Antioch, California native has used his 6-foot-2, 230lbs frame to exceptional use in Tuscaloosa, and would give the Dolphins a big, bruising runner to compliment the surprise emergence of Myles Gaskin.
While the Dolphins’ rushing by committee approach throughout the season has largely been adequate, having a legitimate top rushing back to call upon will make life much easier for offensive coordinator Chan Gailey as well as the player most under the spotlight – Tagovailoa.
A balanced offense is needed to be successful in the NFL unless you have a true top-five quarterback, and adding a player already familiar with the team’s passer would make the transition into the league much easier.
Building an offense around Tagovailoa, giving him weapons he is familiar and comfortable with, as well as those weapons already having top tier upside, is an intriguing concept that could benefit the Miami Dolphins for many years to come.