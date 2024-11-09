2021 NFL redraft proves why Dolphins shouldn't have selected Jaylen Waddle
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' 2021 draft class was supposed to be amazing, and for the most part, it has been pretty darn good, maybe bordering on "great," but what if you could do it all again?
Throw out your cliche about not changing the past. If we could go back, there are changes that should be made no matter how much you love the guys the Dolphins drafted. Did Miami make a mistake in 2021? The only player that stands out above the others is Liam Eichenberg.
While Eichenberg may not have been a great draft decision, the entire Dolphins draft should have looked much different if we are honest.
Re-drafting the Miami Dolphins' 2021 NFL Draft class
Round 1 (6): Penei Sewell, T, Oregon
- Dolphins' original pick: Jaylen Waddle, WR
Jaylen Waddle has been a borderline great receiver for the Dolphins, who may have been more involved had it not been for the Tyreek Hill trade. Miami rewarded Waddle with a new contract this past offseason, but some believe Miami should have saved the money. Statistically speaking, they may have an argument.
Miami traded back from third overall with San Francisco, then traded with Philadelphia to take Waddle eighth. The Dolphins should not have taken Waddle but instead landed the draft's best tackle and fixed that part of their offensive line. Penei Sewell is playing like a future Hall of Fame player; Waddle is explosive but easier to replace.
Had Miami not traded up at all, it could have drafted wide receiver DeVonta Smith or pass-rusher Micah Parsons at 10. Smith is equally good as Waddle, but Parsons would have solved most of Miami's linebacker problems.
Round 1 (18): Jaelen Phillips, LB, Miami
- Dolphins' original pick: Jaelan Phillips, LB
The Dolphins could have drafted a running back like Travis Etienne or Najee Harris, who was the popular mock draft selection for Miami. Gregory Rousseau would have been another choice to fill Miami's defensive end need.
The only thing wrong with drafting Jaelen Phillips is his injury history. He had concerns coming into the league, which proved to be a problem. If the Dolphins were to get a do-over with pick 18, Rousseau may be the better option. The production has been similar, just not the availability. But we're still sticking with Phillips.
Round 2 (36): Landon Dickerson, C/G, Alabama
- Dolphins' original pick: Jevon Holland, S
Imagine the Dolphins drafting Sewell in Round 1 and then two-time Pro Bowl left guard Dickerson in Round 2. Miami's offensive line would never have been a question. Sadly, I think Holland is replaceable. Availability has been an issue from time to time, and he will likely leave after the season as a free agent the Dolphins can't afford or won't pay.
Holland wasn't a bad pick; the Dolphins just could have done better in terms of what the team needed and where they are today.
Holland has been good for the Dolphins, but while some consider him to be at an elite level, I think he is borderline great. I would not extend Holland this year, and I don't think he has played to the level that his contract will be as a free agent. There is a lot more we haven't seen from Holland yet, and while I like him and think he deserves a big payday, Miami won't be the team to give it to him.
Round 2 (42): Literally anyone else
- Dolphins' original pick: Liam Eichenberg, OL
The Dolphins traded up to select Eichenberg, sending the 50th selection to the New York Giants, which they used to take pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari. That would have been a good pick for Miami instead. The Dolphins also gave up a 2022 third-round draft pick to move up and take Eichenberg.
Miami would have solved its offensive line issues in the earlier rounds, making the Eichenberg pick unnecessary. The Dolphins could have stayed put and drafted Creed Humphrey, who has become an All-Pro center for the Kansas City Chiefs, or they could have drafted Ojulari or tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Given his inconsistencies, Eichenberg has not been a good pick for the Dolphins, but he was highly rated as a "safe" selection heading into the draft. He has been inconsistently average in his four seasons thus far.