This is what needs to happen for the Miami Dolphins to make the playoffs.
Today, the Miami Dolphins will play for the rights to go to the postseason a year after imploding the roster with the hopes of rebuilding the team.
Miami will play in Orchard Park, NY today to face the Bills and this game is the biggest of the Brian Flores era. While Dolphins fans believe that Flores should be the runaway winner of the NFL Coach of the Year award, a win today could put the nail in that claim.
First, the Dolphins have to get to the playoffs, and to do that, this is what needs to happen.
Miami sits at 10-4 and a win today will get them in. Doesn’t matter what any other team does, this is 100% in the hands of the Dolphins. The Bills are expected to play their starters today because they still have a shot at the number two seed in the AFC but many believe that the 2nd half could see the Bills sit their stars.
If the Dolphins lose, they are not out of the postseason picture. They will, however, need help.
Miami needs the Browns, Colts, or the Ravens to lose. The Colts will be playing the Jaguars today and Jacksonville has nothing to play for but pride. They have already secured the first overall pick in this April’s draft but will pride be enough to beat a team that currently sits just outside the 7th spot?
The Ravens will play the Bengals who also have nothing to play for and will not be playing their starting QB who is on IR. The Ravens have the easiest route to make the playoffs.
Lastly, the Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers will not be playing their starters today and the Browns got news that their players have cleared COVID-19 tracings and should be ready for the game today.
The Browns are currently in the 7th spot. Only the Colts play in the afternoon slot so if the Dolphins don’t beat the Bills, the Colts will have more to play for.
For those watching the draft pick situation, the Texans will host the Titans this afternoon. A loss and Miami will hold on to the 3rd overall pick in April’s draft.