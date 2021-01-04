5 Miami Dolphins who may have played their last game in Miami
The Miami Dolphins 2020 season is over and these five players may not be back.
With the Miami Dolphins season now officially over and the pendulum swinging towards the off-season, we can look at what might be in store for 2021.
With the off-season now in front of us, we have to wonder which players have played their last game for the Dolphins. Whether released or traded, many players will not be back for next season but the question is who will they be and which ones have significantly contributed playing time to the Dolphins?
The Dolphins are expected to have around $33 million in cap space heading into next year. The NFL cap will not rise this year as the league and NFLPA agreed to a reduction due to the COVID situation. In 2022, there will probably be a significant jump but our focus is on the 2021 season.
Jakeem Grant
Grant has been fantastic, at times, as a return specialist but he has yet to develop into a reliable wide-receiver and his slot play is inconsistent. The Dolphins could and probably should release him this off-season if they can’t trade him.
Trading Grant won’t be easy because he doesn’t have much value. We could see him being moved as part of a larger deal that needs an incentive to get it done. More likely, the Dolphins may let him go.
Grant will make $4.75 million in 2021 and sad to say, he hasn’t earned that kind of contract. Releasing him would save all but $1.8 giving Miami almost $3 million in additional cap space.