Miami Dolphins plan to keep Chan Gailey is bewildering
The Miami Dolphins will not be ridding themselves of Chan Gailey.
A day after a rumor surfaced that Chan Gailey was being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Gailey will stay with the Dolphins in 2021.
It may not be the news that many Dolphins fans wanted to hear but it appears that Chan Gailey will not be going anywhere, at least not at the hands of Brian Flores. Speaking with local media, Flores said that he expects all of his assistants back for the 2021 season.
That’s not good news for fans who have grown tired of the Chan Gailey offensive play calling. While many others may point to the Dolphins’ 10 win season as a reason to be thrilled with keeping him, I would point at the defense and what Gailey did not do for Tua Tagovailoa.
Gailey is outdated and so is his offense that relies heavily on a rushing attack even when it doesn’t exist. His short passing game is supposed to be a compliment. It’s not.
If Gailey does stay, it will be interesting if he can maximize the potential of Tua Tagovailoa and any free agent offensive skill acquisitions. Through the draft, the Dolphins are expected to target a running back and wide receiver but will that be enough to make Gailey’s offense better?
Chan Gailey has been in the NFL and in football forever and he came out of retirement to work against with Ryan Fitzpatrick. If Gailey is staying, I would guess that Fitzpatrick will sign on for another year in Miami as well.
For as long as Gailey has been in the league, you would think that his offense would be innovative but it is not. There is nothing stylish about it and it is not a modern fit for the NFL.
Speaking with a friend of mine, he told me that there is some local buzz that Gailey may be given a promotion to a possible “special assistant coach” role and that Miami would then add a different OC. If Gailey is staying on, that might be where I want him. If that is a route they go, I would hope the bring someone in who will cater the offense to the QB, the right QB.